Region 10 woman is Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported that a 69-year-old woman from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has died.

As a result the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,009. According to the Health Ministry, the woman was an unvaccinated patient who died on November 28 while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the ministry recorded 44 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38,261. The dashboard also shows that 16 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 50 persons in institutional isolation, 867 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 36,319 persons have recovered from the virus.

