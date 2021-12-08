Over 30 years and counting, Mohamed’s Enterprise supports GFF, K&S football

Kaieteur News – According to Proprietor Nazar Mohamed, Mohamed’s Enterprise of Lombard Street, Georgetown has been supporting sport and football, especially the Kashif and Shanghai yearend extravaganza for over thirty years and they are pleased to continue this association.

Those sentiments were expressed during a media exercise to hand over a sponsorship package to Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde and co-organiser Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major yesterday at the company’s head office for the GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup tournament set to start this weekend.

Mr. Forde recognised Mohamed’s Enterprise for their yeoman support for football over the years, noting that this kind of gesture does not truly reflect the generosity of the business house due to what they have done over the years as he extended gratitude on behalf of the many boys and girls who look to showcase their talent in the sport. The GFF President also expressed the hope that many other business entities would follow the example of Mohamed’s Enterprise.

Mr. Mohamed said it was an honour to be once again partnering with the K&S organisation, having done so when they started over 30 years ago. He said he was proud to be associated and not just associated, but to help fuel the dream of many young people involved in the sport. He highlighted the current Covid19 pandemic and stated that he was happy that the players will now get the chance to showcase their talent after being forced off the field of play due to the international disaster.

He wished all a happy holidays and it was disclosed that the sponsorship was in the form of trophies and financial assistance.

Questioned on the progress of the arrangements, GFF President Forde disclosed that they are coming along well and the clubs are set to go and the necessary Covid19 precautions will be in place among players and at game venues.

The GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup is scheduled to be held over the period December 12 – January 1, the GFF Women’s Super 16 Festival 2021 to be held over the period December 11 – January 2 and the GFF-K&S Futsal Championship to be held over the period December 14 – January 8.

Games will be played in venues across the country, including in Georgetown, Buxton, St Cuthbert’s Mission, Providence, Leonora, Linden, New Amsterdam, Bartica, and Essequibo.