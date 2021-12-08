GECOM deliberations on new CEO deferred to Friday

Kaieteur News – The seven-member commission of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has deferred deliberations on the appointment of a new Chief Elections Officer (CEO) to Friday.

A meeting was scheduled on Tuesday to discuss the interviews conducted with the two candidates vying for the post. However, this newspaper was told that matter came up but was not discussed at length. “The meeting was more about routine matters rather than the appointments. The deliberations have been deferred to Friday where at least one commissioner is hopeful that these discussions can be concluded,” an official close to the issue told Kaieteur News. GECOM has been without a CEO since August after the commission took a decision to dismiss Keith Lowenfield. At present, GECOM has to consider between two candidates who made the final cut to be interviews for the post; former DCEO Vishnu Persaud and a former Elections Officer of Jamaica, Leslie Harrow.

Based on advertisements, GECOM requires the CEO to be examined and approved by members of the commission. Among the other requirements for the CEO post, candidates must have requisite qualifications which include a Post Graduate Degree in Public Administration, Law, Management or relevant discipline from a reputable and recognised institution, and specific training and verifiable experience in managing election systems, along with at least 10 years of experience in a senior management position overseeing and directing diverse operations aimed at achieving targets within specific deadlines.

Additionally, candidates would need at least 10 years relevant experience in Management of National Elections and Election Systems. Kaieteur News understands that following the deliberations on Friday, the seven member commission will vote on which of two candidates; former acting DCEO Persaud and a former Elections Officer of Jamaica, Harrow will fill the vacancy. This newspaper understands that so far. Persaud who served as Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Guyana Elections Commission for several years before being appointed to the position of Acting Deputy Chief Election Officer is favoured by the government representatives of the Commission.

The former DCEO acted in that position for three years, but he left GECOM after his contract was not renewed.