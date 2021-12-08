Latest update December 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Fisherman Masters victorious in Ultra Shine Auto body workshop softball final

Dec 08, 2021

Kaieteur News – Fisherman Masters continued with their winning ways as they defeated Wellman Masters by 18 runs to win the Ultra Shine Auto Body workshop softball tournament which was contested on Sunday last.

Fisherman-The victorious Fisherman Masters team with the hardware.

Fisherman Masters took first strike at Liliendaal and were reduced to 12-3 before Troy Ramsaywack and Zameer Hassan added 28 for the fourth wicket which proved to be the best partnership of the innings as Wellman Masters bowled with discipline. Ramsaywack was run out for 16 with one four while Hassan hit two fours in a top score of 23. Zakie Salim struck two sixes in scoring 20 as Fisherman Masters made 84 allout in 14.2 overs. Wayne Jones captured 3-12 while Mike Singh took 2-9.
Hardat Heeranandan and Sahadeo Budhu added 27 for the opening stand to put Wellman Masters on course before they were separated in quick succession. Heeranandan made 10 while Budhu scored 14.

Hassan-Zameer Hassan with his prizes.

Fisherman Masters, despite a 29-run third- wicket stand between Jones and Nandram Samlall, managed to pegged back the scoring rate with some steady bowling in fading light. Jones made 16 not out while Samall scored 14 with one four as Wellman Masters managed 66-3. Devanand Kanan, Danny Thomas and W. Majeed took one wicket each.
Hassan was named man-of-the-match. The final was reduced to 15 overs. Rockaway Masters also took part in the competition. (Zaheer Mohamed)

 

 

