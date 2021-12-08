Elder abuse is domestic violence too

Dear Editor,

Kiaeteur News – We are in the strove of 16 Days of Activism; against gender violence. This must include violence against elder persons as well. Violence against anyone within a household is domestic violence. The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MHS&SS) is busy promoting awareness of this annual event but they are miserably failing in the act of preventing violence against elders in their constituency.

What is elder abuse and how is it addressed?

It is violence against older [vulnerable] persons. It usually is perpetrated by persons within the family or someone who has been entrusted with access and care of the elderly. It is any act that causes harm or discomfort to the elderly and includes threats, neglect, bullying, hitting, terrorizing, denial of food, adequate recreation, medical services, medication, erratic dispensing of medication (overdose, withholding, delaying, forgetting), isolating, lying to an elder, stealing from, misappropriation of assets, financial fraud or any act that causes confusion or doubt.

In the English speaking Caribbean, there is no specific Elder Abuse Legislation even though many ratified the UN Principles for Older persons 46/47 of 1990 – Strengthening Older People’s Rights. Without specific laws on Elder Abuse as in developed countries, the Domestic Violence Act reasonably provides for relief of these stress factors to elderly persons. Civil action can also be brought against perpetrators.

So again, this year the MHS&SS is giving lip service. The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security joined the rest of the world in kicking off 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence (GBV) under the theme, “Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now!” This event was launched on November 25 and will conclude on the 10th December, 2021, “International Human Rights Day”. The National Congress of Women (NCW) joins the world in calling for an end to the various forms of violence meted out to our women, under the theme “Orange the World, End Violence against Women Now!”

Alas, they have forgotten the elderly [woman].

It is no secret that the Public Service is in disarray. Taxpayers’ money are going to personnel who either don’t know or don’t care about the duties and responsibilities to the community they are charged to protect. The Police, the EPA, the government ministers are just a few.

This leaves the burden on civic society to step up to the plate to execute tasks or force the respective incumbent of agencies in question to act morally and responsibly to protect our environment, our civil rights, domestic rights, etc. Some such civic organisations [active in Guyana] are Article 13, Oil and Gas Governance Network (OGGN), National Congress of Women (NCW), Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) doing a great job for all Guyanese.

The number of elder persons abandoned at the local public hospitals is horrendous while those neglected and left to live alone and fend for themselves at home is equally alarming. But the MHS&SS does not have statistics or refuse to act on it. Clearly, they have not been doing anything to alleviate this scourge. The number of elderly persons destitute and laying along the byways and highways of the City is an embarrassment.

There are laws, which empower the Police and the MHS&SS to step in and remove a child from any abusive circumstance. Childcare and Protection Act 2011, Cap 46.06

There are laws that allow the Police to step in and remove an offending partner from the residence on allegations of abuse or threats of violence. Domestic Violence Act 199, Cap 11.09. This Act too can be used to protect the elderly, but only if the applicant is a member of the immediate family.

So after paying taxes for 40 or 50 years of your life you are essentially, relegated out to pasture to simply eke out your remaining time and die in any manner. Governments do not give/care a farthing about you; elders.

The Guyana Times, December 4, reported 672 incidences of domestic violence in Berbice alone for 2021. The question is how many of those are for elder abuse? Does the authorities even record incidences of elder abuse?

My personal journey began with my mother complaining to my younger brother, my daughter and me about the various forms of abuse she was experiencing from people and her vulnerability of being old and alone in Guyana. Neighbours and friends and relatives too began calling and complaining to me especially last year as she was rushed to emergency care four times and accompanied only by strangers. On three of those occasions I was called all the way in Barbados to grant permission to take her to hospital.

I wrote the Welfare Department TWO TIMES seeking their intervention as well as the then Prime Minister, Mr. Moses Nagamootoo who did direct the Minister of Finance to intervene as it related to the allegations of financial fraud. Ms. Eversley from the Welfare Division of the MHS&SS did call mommy on March 12, 2020 and asked for some preliminary questions and promised to get back to her. She never did. When reminded in January 2021, she claimed it was the fault of the lockdown.

Nevertheless, after migrating from here over 36 yrs ago, I returned to mommy’s aid, representing my younger brother also, who could not travel then.

Five weeks into my arrival and numerous reports and visits to Ms. Eversley, Welfare Officer, responsible for all female elders in the entire Georgetown region, no contact or effort was made to investigate. Her explanation was that she had no doctor as all had taken leave together. The reason she gave was that all of last year they all worked around the clock with the demand from COVID-19 cases. Only my complaint to a higher authority resulted in action. Ms. Eversley called my mother on the one day that I was out of town, to inform her that she was coming that very day at 1pm and bringing a doctor from the Palms Institution. This traumatised mommy as she received the information to be that they were coming to take her away, which is what she later related to members of the family, and understandably so, since it is what she was threatened with many times over the past years.

This situation, augured by the department that is charged to protect and intervene on behalf of vulnerable persons actually created the mayhem, then they stood listlessly by saying they can only ‘hope’…The Director of Social Services, Mr. Whenworth Tanner told me: “your mother said she does not want to speak to you Kim Medford. We would hope that with counselling she change her mind”.

I have not had contact with my mother since January 31. She is being isolated from me and my younger brother who also has since been blocked from communications.

This is the recklessness and gross incompetence of the Officers empowered and entrusted to act under the Social Services and Social Security Act.

It is clear that these officers do not know or do not want to do their jobs. While Ms. Eversley stated that she saw no evidence of neglect or abuse, I escalated my campaign to her Supervisor who asked her to have a second meeting with me included and asked that I provide the agency with a list of areas I needed addressed. That list contained at least a dozen points for Ms. Eversley to investigate and improve. To date, Ms. Eversley nor her department/ministry has indicated to me whether these were implemented or been able to get a resolution between the parties and alleviate the tensions or stop the criminal actions of the perpetrators.

I concluded, as it appears, clearly, that public officers are being corrupted.

Because of the MSS&SS’s failure to resolve the issues several matters were filed in the Georgetown magistrates’ courts by me under the Domestic Violence Act. These were dismissed or put on unreasonable length of ‘time out’.

Applications to the Full Court were filed to appeal all these decisions.

Mr Tanner, the citizens of Guyana expect better service for their years of service.

Kimanzi Mulekezi

(Kim Medford)