Den Amstel FC to hold Extra Ordinary Members Meeting on Dec. 18

Latest update December 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 08, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Executive of the Den Amstel Football Club, one of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League members, will convene an Extra Ordinary Members Meeting on Saturday December 18, 2021 at the Den Amstel Community Centre.
Top of the agenda would be the elections of new office bearers among other items. Like other sports, and for that matter the world, covid-19 has taken its toll with regards to stalling many constitutionally due elections across the sports spectrum.
Den Amstel is no different as theirs was due since 2019. However, not being daunted, the Executive and Members will convene on December 18, next, based on Article 30 of the club’s constitution. The meeting would be called to order at 18:00hrs.
