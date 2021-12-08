Latest update December 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Den Amstel FC to hold Extra Ordinary Members Meeting on Dec. 18

Dec 08, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Executive of the Den Amstel Football Club, one of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League members, will convene an Extra Ordinary Members Meeting on Saturday December 18, 2021 at the Den Amstel Community Centre.
Top of the agenda would be the elections of new office bearers among other items. Like other sports, and for that matter the world, covid-19 has taken its toll with regards to stalling many constitutionally due elections across the sports spectrum.
Den Amstel is no different as theirs was due since 2019. However, not being daunted, the Executive and Members will convene on December 18, next, based on Article 30 of the club’s constitution. The meeting would be called to order at 18:00hrs.

Wainwright Bethune is new UDFA President

Dec 08, 2021

Kaieteur News – When the long awaited Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) Annual General Meeting and Elections were finally held Sunday the lone slate headed by Wainwright Bethune, was...
RHTYSC Cricket Teams and friends hands over$ 3.7 Million home to Sonaroo family

Dec 08, 2021

Over 30 years and counting, Mohamed’s Enterprise supports GFF, K&S football

Dec 08, 2021

GCB’s Raphael sends condolences to Green’s family on behalf of MSC

Dec 08, 2021

Letter to the Sports Editor

Dec 08, 2021

Fisherman Masters victorious in Ultra Shine Auto body workshop softball final

Dec 08, 2021

