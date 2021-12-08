Chuck E. Cheese to get locations in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Chuck E. Cheese, the global family entertainment brand, continues to drive international expansion and has successfully signed development agreements in three new countries across South America and in the Middle East.

According to a release from the company, the rapid ongoing international expansion of the brand already announced in new regions like Egypt, Morocco, Romania and Kuwait, sets Chuck E. Cheese on track to have over 100 international locations by 2022.

The statement outlined that the company is expected to place locations in Suriname and Guyana in the coming year. According to the release, Arun Barnes, COO and SVP of international development for CEC Entertainment revealed that “With a unique business model that is unmatched in the Family Entertainment Center (FEC) landscape, we are the brand that can have an immediate impact in almost any country around the globe, while providing a reliable cash flow for franchise partners who have a passion for family entertainment.”

One of the most effective avenues of growth is through existing franchises that see success in their own regions, such as franchise partner Joanna Rostant of Yay! Entertainment in Trinidad & Tobago who has signed to expand the brand through sub-franchising into Guyana and Suriname. The first site at Suriname is under construction and is scheduled to open in the first half of 2022.

Joanna Rostant stated, “We are thrilled to partner through a sub franchise arrangement with Sasja Lie Pauw Sam and his team at Blue Falcon N.V. to bring the joy of Chuck E. Cheese to families in Suriname. We note with confidence Suriname’s recent discovery of substantial volumes of hydrocarbons, and in keeping with the recent IMF forecasts, believe that Suriname will experience strong positive economic growth in the next couple of years. For these and other socio-economic reasons, we believe that the world’s leading family entertainment brand will be thoroughly enjoyed by children and families in Suriname.”

“It makes sense for Caribbean markets, and we are thrilled that Joanna’s strong operating model has positioned her company well to achieve and lead this exciting expansion. We look forward to her success in Suriname, and later in Guyana,” added Arun Barnes.

In addition to the Caribbean, Chuck E. Cheese has also joined with new franchise partners, Benchmark Hospitality Services, to expand new locations across Qatar throughout the next few years.

“Working with the CEC International team is a pleasure,” said Yanni Jouaneh, franchise owner and CEO of Benchmark Hospitality Services. “They have great systems and processes to support international franchising, and our business feasibility survey of the brand showcased a unique opportunity to bring in a highly profitable brand to Qatar’s exciting market landscape. There is no other brand that offers a great mix of games, food, and entertainment and birthday parties. Qatari families with kids will soon experience the joy of Chuck E. Cheese nearer to their home.”