Are we really happy with the state of affairs in Guyana?

Latest update December 8th, 2021 12:04 AM
Dec 08, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – Sometimes I think that the PPP and PNC are happy with the state of affairs in Guyana. But, the vast majority of Guyanese are not happy with mediocrity.
We want a state whereby Government departments are functioning and not just rubber-stamping Government decisions. Examples would be the EPA and the Tender Board.
We want a country that is safer.
We want the economy to propel living standards.
The Government of the day needs to leave better institutions of state than it inherited from its predecessor.
Guyana will never reach its true potential as long as the PPP and PNC continue fighting each other. They need to see each other as partners in development rather as competitors for power.
There is a pretense that there is a Status Quo being maintained as the ordinary Guyanese hopes and dreams are trampled on. THERE IS NO STATUS QUO.
Guyanese put you in Government; Guyanese will take you out of Government. Lethargic, nonfunctioning Governments are a thing of the past.
The average Guyanese voter is wiser now. They now know that they have the power to take down any Government which is not working in their best interest.
Yours Faithfully,
Sean Ori
