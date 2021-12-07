Two men are latest COVID-19 fatalities

Kaieteur News – Two men, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported yesterday that the men died over a two-day period—December 5 and 6.

The fatalities are that of a fully vaccinated 71-year-old man from Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara) and an unvaccinated, 83-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,008.

Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 57 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38,217.

The dashboard also shows that 17 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 52 are in institutional isolation, 872 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 36,268 patients have recovered from the virus.