Latest update December 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two men are latest COVID-19 fatalities

Dec 07, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Two men, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported yesterday that the men died over a two-day period—December 5 and 6.
The fatalities are that of a fully vaccinated 71-year-old man from Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara) and an unvaccinated, 83-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,008.
Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 57 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38,217.
The dashboard also shows that 17 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 52 are in institutional isolation, 872 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 36,268 patients have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Tony’s Jewellery donates gold ring for GFF K&S football tourney MVP

Tony’s Jewellery donates gold ring for GFF K&S football...

Dec 07, 2021

Kaieteur News – The management of Tony’s Jewellery Establishment of 1st Street Alexander Village has decided to post an expensive reward for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the male...
Read More
GFF, K&S Yearend Women’s football tournament team briefing set for today

GFF, K&S Yearend Women’s football...

Dec 07, 2021

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

Dec 07, 2021

DeSinco Ltd. donate footballs to EBFA Clubs and St. Cuthbert’s Mission

DeSinco Ltd. donate footballs to EBFA Clubs and...

Dec 07, 2021

Beharry disappointed with condition of LBI facility

Beharry disappointed with condition of LBI...

Dec 07, 2021

BCB hosts successful bowling clinic with Devers and King on Sunday

BCB hosts successful bowling clinic with Devers...

Dec 07, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Deja Vu on the Highway

    Kaieteur News – A few nights ago, I saw a minibus do the unthinkable. There were two buses on a dark road, one in front... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: g[email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]