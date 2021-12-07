Latest update December 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Tony’s Jewellery donates gold ring for GFF K&S football tourney MVP

Dec 07, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The management of Tony’s Jewellery Establishment of 1st Street Alexander Village has decided to post an expensive reward for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the male section of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Kashif and Shanghai (K&S) yearend football tournament.

Managing Directors Intiaz Alli and Sharon Sookhoo present the ring to Aubrey Shanghai Major.

The Business Establishment noted that they have seen great improvements in the fortunes of youths in Guyana and supports the efforts of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports who has come on board in a big way in ensuring this yearend football event comes off.
Tony’s Jewellery has donated a beautiful 14 karat diamond encrusted gold ring to the MVP in the final of the Kashif and Shanghai football tournament.The 1st Street Alexander Village jewellery’s representatives, Managing Directors, Intiaz Alli and Sharon Sookhoo, handed over the expensive item to Aubrey Shanghai Major of the organising team yesterday. The business house has joined several who have thrown their support behind the yearend event.

The ring on offer for the MVP.

The GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup is scheduled to be held over the period December 12 – January 1, the GFF Women’s Super 16 Festival 2021 to be held over the period December 11 – January 2 and the GFF-K&S Futsal Championship to be held over the period December 14 – January 8.
Games will be played in venues across the country, including in Georgetown, Buxton, St Cuthbert’s Mission, Providence, Leonora, Linden, New Amsterdam, Bartica, and Essequibo.

 

 

