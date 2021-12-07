Linden man fearful for life as attacker walks free

Kaieteur News – A 58-year-old Linden man, Charles Clark, who was brutally chopped about his body, two years ago, leaving him with his left arm amputated and piece of his right ear severed, is now fearful for his life, as his attacker is a free man.

According to Clark, the attacker, Dave Smart, is now sending threats to him, that he will ‘finish him’, which forced him to make a report at the Wismar Police Station.

Smart allegedly brutally chopped Clark about his body, in a vengeful rage, as he believed Clark shared a romantic relationship with his ex-lover.

The bloody attack occurred at Blue Berry Hill Wismar, Linden, on October 4, 2019 approximately 03:00hrs.

Clark was spending time at Smart’s ex-lover, who he had met one week prior while hanging out with his brothers at the ‘popular’ Five Corner.

She invited him to her home where he spent one week as he got to know her.

Clark said family members warned him that he may be involving himself in a triangular love affair, but when he confronted his female friend, she said that she was single.

One night however, when they were sleeping, they heard the door kicked down and someone shouted, “a know y’all deh in hay…All I see is she run out and this man with this cutlass fire a chop at she hand, so I hustle to run through the back door and he ran behind me and start firing chop all over me.”

He said, “Every time the cutlass catch me, I start see stars but I still trying to run; while I running, I slipped and there he finished me off, chopped off my hand, chop, chop, chop until I didn’t know myself anymore.”

Luckily, the female friend’s daughter, escaped the attack as Smart had also attempted to chop her. Clark spent two months in the hospital and had to undergo three surgeries.

Smart was sentenced to 18 months in jail for chopping his ex-lover, but the matter was referred to the High Court, for Clark’s case, as he was charged for attempted murder.

Two years later, Clark’s case has not started and Smart has completed his prison sentence for the ex-lover’s attack. He was placed on bail for the second attack, as he awaits the start of his trial.

A fearful Clark told Kaieteur News, that Smart, who spent time in jail prior for chopping at least two other persons, is now back on the road, without spending a night for the heinous crime he committed on him, which has since left him with permanent wounds and an amputated arm.

He is unable to work, travel to St. Kitts, where his family resides and experiences severe pain daily, especially when it rains.

“Two years now and the case has not started in the High Court, I run round and round, not getting any answers. I know many cases came up after mine and were already tried. What happened to mine, I don’t know. I went to the DPP, I went to the Court, all they are saying is Mr. Clark, your case will be tried,” the distraught man said.

Clark said many persons have already reached him and related seeing his attacker who reportedly said, he has to finish Clark off.

When he reported the matter, the police reportedly dismissed the report as ‘hearsay’.

“A man he attacked before told me, the same man burst open he whole belly and he is ready to testify on my behalf; another man this man jook up before, this man has no mercy and I need justice, I am now frighten to even leave my home,” he said.