Ganja farmer remanded, alleges police beating

Latest update December 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A man who was held on a ‘marijuana farm’ at St. Cuthbert’s Mission, located along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway was yesterday remanded to prison.
Shafeer Sanichar, 23 years-old, appeared before Magistrate Fabio Azore, at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court, where he was read the charge for trafficking in narcotics and cultivation of the prohibited plants, and was later remanded but not before alleging being beaten by the arresting ranks.
Sanichar told the court that the CANU officers picked him up from his farm and took him “further down the dam,” where the narcotics were found.
He told the court, they started beating him to his chest and abdominal area, until he was unconscious.
According to Sanichar, he was later placed in a pool of water after he regained consciousness but the beating continued.
He also claimed that the officers even attempted to sodomize him with a wood.
A medical examination provided to the court, detailed that Sanichar suffered a two-centimetre abrasion to his left and right wrists, among other injuries.
These include bruises to his the left Gluteal region (bruises to his buttocks area) and multiple superficial abrasions to his upper abdominal region.
The matter has since been adjourned until January 11, 2022 and was transferred to Mahaica Magistrate’s Court.
