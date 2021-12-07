ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

Victory for Hikers, GCC and Saints in respective divisions

Kaieteur News – The Pepsi Hikers, GCC Roulettes and Saints Sensations all finished the hockey year on a high with victories in the three divisions of the ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships, the only local competition for the entire 2021.

The men’s final showed some promise in the early minutes as, despite Hikers Captain Randy Hope’s early goal in the 3rd minute, Guyana 40s Captain Chris Low would equalize five minutes later making the statement that the favourites, Hikers, were in for a genuine fight.

As the half progressed, the Hikers would score a pair more by Aroydy Branford and Jason Clarke but as the 40s tired, the Pepsi Hikers, would re-emerge after a refreshing half time and dominate the second half with a string of six unanswered goals. MVP Jamarj Assanah led the charge with five goals of his own to complete the 9-1 victory for the Pepsi Hikers.

Abosaide Cadogan was unstoppable in the women’s final as she led the score sheet with five goals supported by tournament MVP Leo Berlie with a double. The GBTI GCC Roulettes were relentless in their goal pursuit and managed a 7-1 victory over the GBTI GCC Spartans. While the Spartans put up a brave fight and the run-of-play was more closely matched than the scoreline, it was the clinical finishing of Cadogan and the high work-rate and skill level of Berlie that separated the teams. Spartans Captain Gabriella Xavier connected with a pass from Marzana Fiedkou late in the match to salvage some pride with the lone goal of the match for the Spartans.

The Garnett brothers, Shomere and Tahrea, managed five of the six goals scored for Saints in their 6 – 2 drubbing of YMCA Old Fort in the second division final. The final goal of the match was the most memorable moment as Tahrea sprinted up court on the left side, leaving the Old Fort defence in the dust before gently lifting the ball over the advancing goalkeeper Paul D’Andrade and into the net.

In the presentation after the conclusion of the three finals, the individual awards were:

Second Division:

Most Promising Player – Federico Cush (GCC Pitbulls)

Best Goalkeeper – Raol Whittaker (Saints)

Women’s Division:Most Valuable Player – Leo Berlie (GBTI GCC Roulettes)

Best Goalkeeper – Donyale Nurse (Saints)

Men’s Division:

Most Valuable Player – Jamarj Assanah (Pepsi Hikers)

Best Goalkeeper – Anthony Cole (Guyana 40s)