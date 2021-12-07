Eight arrested over air guns, stolen items

Latest update December 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kiaeteur News – Eight persons have been arrested following an armed robbery on Saturday last, between 04:30 hrs and 07:00 hrs in New Amsterdam, Berbice, after which police conducted a cordon and search exercise in High Dam, Angoy’s Avenue Area at the home of one of the men.

The suspected, cannabis, air guns and stolen cell phones recovered by the police.

In police custody are Paul Younge, Kevin Moriah, Simeon Cole, Keion Clarke, Quincy Lewis, Seon Benjamin and Compton Semple.
Police swooped down at the home of Paul Younge and conducted a search in the presence of Kevin Moriah and Simeon Cole.
According to reports, a pink and brown haversack containing a transparent plastic bag, with a quantity of leaves, seeds, stems suspected to be cannabis and two suspected air pistols, were found in Young’s bedroom. Moriah reportedly told the police that the suspected cannabis belonged to him.
They were all arrested including Benjamin, Clarke, Cole, Lewis and Semple who were all occupants of the house at the time.
They have been held, for robbery under arms. Three cellular phones suspected to be stolen, were also found during a further search and the owners were contacted, who confirmed that they were robbed of their cell phones indeed.
Meanwhile, under questioning, Benjamin and Clarke admitted to committing three robberies on Saturday. Formal charges are expected to be laid shortly.
According to reports, on December 4 last, Jovon Dos Santos, 28, a Seaman of Lot 24-6 Alexander Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, was robbed by two identifiable males that were armed at the time with handguns.
Dos Santos said, that at approximately 04:05 hrs, he left a ‘wake house’ at Vryman’s Erven, New Amsterdam, and was on his way home on Main and Alexander Streets, when he was accosted by two identifiable men.
The two men were on their pedal cycles and were dressed in dark coloured clothing.
The men relieved the victim of $16,000 cash, Guyana currency, one Samsung cell phone valued at $58,000, one National Identification Card along with two bank cards.

 

