DeSinco Ltd. donate footballs to EBFA Clubs and St. Cuthbert’s Mission

Kaieteur News – “We have been following the progress of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) and the work you have been doing for quite a few years now and I must say it is very commendable to the extent that we have made a decision to donate much needed footballs to your clubs.”

The words of Managing Director of DeSinco Ltd., Frank DeAbreu to (EBFA) Vice President Lambert Clayton and others at a simple presentation ceremony at the Company’s Eccles Industrial Estate location on Wednesday afternoon last.

The two-part occasion was first to donate to the EBFA Academy Training Centre Under-13 Team which would be contesting the final of the Guyana Football Federation inaugural Inter-Association competition against the Georgetown Football Association ATC; the nine (9) Regional Members Associations competed in this competition with the two finalists both winning their respective groups.

DeAbreu further stated that he is pleased with the level of commitment being shown by the Coaching staff of the ATC based on a report given to him by VP Lambert who also informed DeAbreu that the ATC is being fully funded by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) with the EBFA taking care of the administrative aspect of things whilst overlooking and supervising the Technical department.

“I must say that we are moving in the right direction with the deliberate investment in our youths. I would really encourage the clubs to maintain the wonderful job that they have been doing to ensure the best players come through to the top. We here at DeSinco Ltd. are well aware of the challenges presented to us all with the ongoing pandemic but we must collectively find solutions to this huge challenge.”

Lambert on behalf of the EBFA extended gratitude to Mr. DeAbreu and DeSinco Ltd. for their kind gesture which he noted would go a long way in aiding the return to competitive play.

Over $200,000 worth if balls were donated and the clubs set to benefit apart from St. Cuthbert’s Mission are: Swan FC, KuruKururu Warriors FC, Timehri Panthers FC, Friendship All Stars FC, Diamond United FC, Samatta Point/Kaneville FC, Mocha Champs FC, Agricola Red Triangle FC and Herstelling Raiders FC.