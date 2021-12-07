COVID -19 booster shots now available to adult population

Latest update December 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Persons 18 years and older can now obtain a COVID-19 booster shot, at any vaccination site across the country.This is according to the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, who made the announcement yesterday during his daily COVID-19 update.
“As of today, we will be opening up booster doses for anyone 18 years and older, you will now be able to get booster dose,” he said.

Covid-19 booster shot vaccine concept

Local health authorities last week had rolled out booster shots but at the time, it was only eligible for persons, 50-year-old and older, and those with underlying medical conditions.
Two weeks ago when giving the green light for booster shots in Guyana, the Minister had explained that data shows that six months after a person receive their second dose, the immunity of the vaccine starts to wane.
As such, explained, “…if the immunity starts to wane, the chances are that persons can get infected.”
It should be noted that persons who received both doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, can get a Johnson & Johnson (J&J) dose as their booster shot, while persons who received both doses of a Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, can get the same vaccine as a booster dose.
Meanwhile, persons vaccinated with either a Moderna vaccine, Pfizer or AstraZeneca, can get a Pfizer vaccine as their booster dose.
The Minister during his interview said, as of yesterday, a total of 2,774 persons have been administered a booster shot in Guyana.

 

