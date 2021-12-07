Cell phone thief jumps into ‘wrong yard’ in escape bid

Latest update December 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A cell phone thief’s escape plan was quickly thwarted yesterday, by a group of security guards, after he reportedly jumped into the ‘wrong yard’ in his failed escape bid.
The thief had reportedly moments earlier, robbed a man at knife point, at around 10:00hrs along a street in Bel Air, New Haven, Georgetown.
According to eyewitnesses account, the victim chased behind the thief and was soon joined by nearby residents who had witnessed the robbery.
Realizing that they would catch up with him, the thief attempted to escape, by jumping into a nearby yard of one of the houses in the area.
The bandit however, was at the time unaware that the property was heavily guarded by the MMC Security Service.
One of the security guards on duty at the location confronted the ‘lone’ thief and called for back-up.
Within minutes, other security ranks arrived in a pick-up and he was detained and taken to the police station.
Kaieteur News understands that investigators have since managed to recover the stolen phone.
