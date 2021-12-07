BCB hosts successful bowling clinic with Devers and King on Sunday

– Close to sixty youths in attendance

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board continues to invest heavily in the development of its youths with the successful hosting of a five hours bowling clinic at the Albion Cricket Ground on Sunday last. The clinic was conducted by former West Indies Test Player Reon King and former Guyana youth player Sean Devers.

King was responsible for the fast bowling clinic, while Devers worked with the offspinners. Twenty four young pacers including West Indies under19 selectee Isai Thorne attended the clinic. King, who played nineteen tests and fifty One Day International matches for the West Indies, spoke on the importance of being physically fit, a proper run up, follow through, mental strength and grip.

King, who is currently an International Match Referee, also supervised the fast bowlers in an intense training session where he worked on providing advice on several technical problems.

The off spinners clinic was attended by over thirty passionate under19’s. Devers, who is a Level two cricket coach and a qualified umpire, spoke on the importance of discipline as it is the most vital part of bowling spin. Devers spoke on the need to develop a culture of consistency as spin bowling is a game of patience. Work was done on grip, how to bowl the arm ball, run up and follow through. The youths were advised to let the batsmen made the mistakes and to be consistent with good control at all times.

Both King and Devers hailed the Berbice Cricket Board for organising the clinics and expressed delight at the discipline and positive attitude of all the youths.

BCB President Hilbert Foster expressed gratitude to both coaches who live in Georgetown for taking time off their schedules to pass on their knowledge to the youths. He stated that the BCB hopes to produce a minimum of ten players for the West Indies at all levels over the next two and three years. He urged the attentive youths to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the BCB and to continue training at home.

He disclosed that many more clinics would be hosted in the near future and the programme would be expanded in the future as the objective is to identify every promising talent in the county and to develop those talents.

The clinics are being held under the BCB Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh County-wide Coaching programme, which has coached hundreds of youths over the last four years. Dr Singh is an overseas based Berbician and has invested millions of his own funds towards the development of the game in the county. Under the programme, the BCB has been able to get coaches to visit clubs to conduct sessions, hosts mini academies, host the Berbice Cricket Academy, hosts clinics and properly prepare all of its inter county teams. At the conclusion of the clinics, the BCB handed over a special gift to King and Devers. Foster also issued another request for them to visit again, which was readily accepted.