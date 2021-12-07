All Guyanese should read which country Rickford Burke says he lives in

Kaieteur News – Here are the words of Rickford Burke in reaction to police bulletins for him over calls to use violence in Guyana: “I live in the United States of America – the greatest country in the world. The First Amendment of the United States Constitution gives me the right to free speech. The Guyana government and the PPP does (sic) not have jurisdiction over anybody in the Diaspora, over no American citizen, over no Guyanese that live abroad…”

What do you make of that statement? Your interpretation has to be commonsensical. He is telling opposition supporters who live here they must hurt members of the government. The man said, “Until somebody runs them off the road.” A naked call to violence but in the same breath, he tells you that he lives in a foreign country and praises the foreign country, which he lives in.

Have you seen how lyrical David Hinds waxed about Thanksgiving? He told his viewers he travelled from Arizona to Maryland and had a swashbuckling time with relatives and family in Maryland including his mother. This is the same man who held a bullhorn and told Black villagers on the East Coast of Demerara that they must undermine the government. But after he put down the bullhorn, he left Guyana and did not wait to be with them when they start undermining the State.

Burke is urging people to fight and he is not there with them and will not be there with them when they confront the police and get arrested. What do you make of this? Let’s see. First, it is downright contempt for people to be using them to do your bidding while you say you are happy in the foreign country in which you live. Struggle does not work like that. You have to be there when they begin to fight after you have urged them.

Secondly, you are proclaiming your superiority. You fling your voice at them over your Meta page and expect them to follow you blindly. Thirdly, you are urging your supporters to harm government leaders physically and when they are arrested, they cannot go out of a jail cell to celebrate Thanksgiving with their mothers as Hinds did two weeks ago. Fourthly, your contempt for them is repugnant because you have told them that you cannot be touched because you are protected in a foreign country.

Those four factors above are strong enough reasons to ignore Burke and to dismiss him as part of a foreign bunch that has no right to be part of the Guyanese daily struggle in making Guyana a better place. What has been the reaction of African Guyanese?

The only people who think African Guyanese are easy prey to fool are these Black leaders themselves. Sherod Duncan bought his office furniture from one of the world’s most expensive brand name – Ashley’s. Hinds is urging African people to buy only from African people while his friend bought his office pieces from an expensive foreign store.

Here is what you need to do to expose these deceitful Black leaders, show Guyana that they are betrayers. Here is my proof. This Guyanese bought a bed, mattress and pillows from Ramroop furniture store last week where all of the workers are Black. Let the leaders who are fooling African Guyanese call me a liar. I will get the Black staffer to appear in Kaieteur News to state how generous my wife and I were when they delivered and fit up the stuff in my home.

I call on African people to juxtapose my patriotism with that of Duncan, Hinds, Burke, Benschop and the entire school of Black leaders. I am telling the PPP leaders not to be afraid of the insane ramblings of these people because Black people are not listening to them.

I buy my fruits and vegetables from Black vendors (I don’t eat black budding anymore but I don’t care which race of people makes it) at Plaisance. Here is what happened on Friday with me and my wife. I parked on the street on the southern side facing the west. A group of Black men was sitting on an old stall and hailed out to me in friendly ways.

As I was buying the stuff, a Black gentleman came up, advising me not to worry about what the Black faces say on their Meta page about me. He went on to criticise and I thanked him for his comments. The vendor smilingly said to me that she passes my home often and can’t resist looking at the sugar-apple trees. A former Black manger at GuySuCo said to me in reference to Burke, “Freddie, Black people ain’t got time with them.” Indeed!

