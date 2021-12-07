Abusive husband to serve one week in jail

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old man was sentenced yesterday to one-week imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to abusing his wife.

Narindra Sukhra, appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh, at the Blairmont Magistrate Court, where he entered his guilty plea and was sentenced.

The charge stems from an incident that took place earlier this year—shortly after the couple got married.

Sukrah reportedly began beating his wife causing her to suffer a swollen eye as a result of a misunderstanding between the two.