Latest update December 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Abusive husband to serve one week in jail

Dec 07, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old man was sentenced yesterday to one-week imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to abusing his wife.

Narindra Sukhra

Narindra Sukhra, appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh, at the Blairmont Magistrate Court, where he entered his guilty plea and was sentenced.
The charge stems from an incident that took place earlier this year—shortly after the couple got married.
Sukrah reportedly began beating his wife causing her to suffer a swollen eye as a result of a misunderstanding between the two.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Tony’s Jewellery donates gold ring for GFF K&S football tourney MVP

Tony’s Jewellery donates gold ring for GFF K&S football...

Dec 07, 2021

Kaieteur News – The management of Tony’s Jewellery Establishment of 1st Street Alexander Village has decided to post an expensive reward for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the male...
Read More
GFF, K&S Yearend Women’s football tournament team briefing set for today

GFF, K&S Yearend Women’s football...

Dec 07, 2021

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

Dec 07, 2021

DeSinco Ltd. donate footballs to EBFA Clubs and St. Cuthbert’s Mission

DeSinco Ltd. donate footballs to EBFA Clubs and...

Dec 07, 2021

Beharry disappointed with condition of LBI facility

Beharry disappointed with condition of LBI...

Dec 07, 2021

BCB hosts successful bowling clinic with Devers and King on Sunday

BCB hosts successful bowling clinic with Devers...

Dec 07, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Deja Vu on the Highway

    Kaieteur News – A few nights ago, I saw a minibus do the unthinkable. There were two buses on a dark road, one in front... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]