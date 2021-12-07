10 children among Guyana’s 1,008 COVID-19 deaths

Kaieteur News – Ten children are among the 1,008 COVID-19 related deaths, Guyana has recorded since last year March—three of whom were infants. This is according to data provided by the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony.

Kaieteur News understands that among the deaths were a six-day-old from Region Three, who died last year November, a five-month-old from Region One, who died in September, and a seven-month-old also from Region One who died in October, this year.

There were two children below the age of 10, who died this year, including a four-year-old from Region One who died in October and a five-year-old who died in Region Four.

The other five children who passed away, include an 11-year-old who died in November last year, a 16-year-old from Region Nine who died in July, and three 17-year-olds, one from Region Four who died in May, another from the same region who died in August and the other from Region Three who died in September. These deaths were recorded this year.

According to the Health Minister, most of these children developed pneumonia after getting infected, while some were admitted with different types of underlying conditions.

Dr. Anthony had mentioned previously that there is a condition induced by COVID-19 in children called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) which causes multiple organ failure. To date, there has been no confirmed case of this condition among children in the country.

Meanwhile, last month during a COVID-19 update, the Minister had shared that a total of 4,766 children have been infected with COVID-19.

In August, the Government had commenced the rollout of vaccine for children 12 years and older. Children are currently receiving the US-made Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.