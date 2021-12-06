Veteran teams make 1st division final

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships…

Kaieteur News- The Guyana 40s and 50 Not Out proved that they belonged in the men’s senior division by both securing a semi-final berth as the ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships continued on Saturday. Following a scoreless first half, the 40s struck first in their final round-robin battle against Bounty GCC as former National Captain Devin Munroe connected to a pass on the right side of goal in the 34th minute. The GCC tension was relieved two minutes later however as Meshach Sargeant removed the deficit by scoring in similar fashion for GCC. The resulting 1-1 draw set up a highly anticipated semi-final which happens to include the same two teams.

Fifty Not Out was in form again with their 4 – 2 defeat of YMCA Old Fort. Top marksman Philip Fernandes was at it again with a pair of field goals for the 50s, while Dexter Wyles and Alan Fernandes completed the four. Shaquon Favorite made a great effort in scoring Old Fort’s two goals but lacked support at the scoring end from his teammates.

The men’s first division semi-finals see 50 Not Out face tournament favourites, the Pepsi Hikers while Guyana 40s play Bounty GCC.

The lone match in the lady’s division saw a hard-fought battle being won by the undefeated GCC Roulettes. Belgian guest player Leo Berlie was once again the livewire for the Roulettes and scored both goals, while Spartans Captain Gabriella Xavier was the love scorer for the Spartans.

The women’s semi-final sees the GCC Roulettes being challenged by GCC Ignite in the first and Saints versus GCC Spartans in the second.

The Hikers Cadets roll into the semi-finals of the men’s second division undefeated and will face YMCA Old Fort. The other semi-final matches the Saints Scorpions against the GCC Pitbulls.

Full Results are as follows:

MALE Division

Pepsi Hikers defeats Saints by 12 – 1

Goals:

Pepsi Hikers (12) – Aroydy Branford 9, Robert France 2, Jamarj Assanah 1

Saints (1) – Hilmar Chester 1

50 Not Out defeated YMCA Old Fort by 4 – 2

Goals:

50 Not Out (4) – Philip Fernandes 2, Dexter Wyles 1, Alan Fernandes 1

YMCA Old Fort (2) – Shaquon Favorite 2

Guyana 40s drew with Bounty GCC by 1 – 1

Goals:

Guyana 40s (1) – Devin Munroe 1

Bounty GCC (1) – Meshach Sargeant 1

FEMALE Division

GCC Roulettes defeated GCC Spartans by 2 – 1

Goals:

GCC Roulettes (2) – Leo Berlie 2

GCC Spartans (1) –Gabriella Xavier 1

MALE Second Division

Saints Scorpions defeated YMCA Old Fort by 5 – 0

Goals:

Saints Scorpions (5) – Tahrea Garnett 2, Tiverasid Garnett 1, Shomere Garnett 1, Shakeem Fausette 1

Hikers Cadets defeated Saints Sensations by 4 – 2

Goals:

Hikers Cadets (4) –Devin Munroe 2, Edmund Chinian 1, Brian Asregado 1

Saints Sensations (2) – Seon Sukhai 1, Jabari Lovell 1

Bounty GCC Pitbulls defeated GCC War Dogs by 14 – 1

Goals:

Bounty GCC Pitbulls (14) – Vladimir Woodroffe 5, Rahim Oliver 4, Meshach Sargeant 3, Lennox Carrol 2

GCC War Dogs (1) – Kyle Couchman 1

Saints Scorpions defeated GCC War Dogs by 11 – 0

Goals:

Saints Scorpions (11) – Baraka Garnett 5, Taise Seepaul 2, Shakeem Fausette 2, Hilmar Chester 1