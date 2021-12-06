Latest update December 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The rights of Indigenous people must be respected too

Dec 06, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,
The citizens of Region 9 are hereby requesting a judicial inquiry into the sentencing guidelines used by the Lethem Magistrate when presiding over court cases in the Region.
Over the years people has been appalled by the draconian sentences handed down to mostly Indigenous people for offences that carry less stiffer penalties in other jurisdictions.
Just last week a Lethem youth was sentenced to 3 years in prison for possession of 16 grams of cannabis which carry a street value of $8000 while at the same time at the Weldaad Magistrate’s Court a man was ordered to pay a fine of $40,000 for possession of 156 grams of the same drug and at the Georgetown’s Magistrates’ Court a man was given community service for possession of $31,500 worth of cannabis.
There are many Indigenous people languishing in prison for offences that carry non-custodial penalties elsewhere in the country, which is violating our human rights. It is also adding additional burden on poor families reeling from the COVID crises, who have to find huge sums of money to appeal these cases.
We are also calling on the relevant authority to make available legal representation for persons who cannot afford same who are mostly Indigenous so justice can be served and our human rights respected.

Yours faithfully
Patrick Fitzpatrick

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Veteran teams make 1st division final

Veteran teams make 1st division final

Dec 06, 2021

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships… Kaieteur News- The Guyana 40s and 50 Not Out proved that they belonged in the men’s senior division by both securing a semi-final berth as the...
Read More
Crandon is Head Coach; Hercules replaces Griffith as Assistant

Crandon is Head Coach; Hercules replaces Griffith...

Dec 06, 2021

Ultra Shine Auto Body workshop supports four-team softball cricket tourney

Ultra Shine Auto Body workshop supports four-team...

Dec 05, 2021

UDFA AGM and elections set for today at Egbert Benjamin Centre

UDFA AGM and elections set for today at Egbert...

Dec 05, 2021

Thirteen teams advance to second round of BCB/UCCA/ Vitality Inc 20/20 tournament

Thirteen teams advance to second round of...

Dec 05, 2021

Team name changed to Guyana Amazon Jaguars

Team name changed to Guyana Amazon Jaguars

Dec 05, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]