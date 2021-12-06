Latest update December 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Surinamese push back against President granting official seal to First lady

Dec 06, 2021 News

First Lady of Suriname, Mrs. Mellisa Santokhi

Kaieteur News – Surinamese are up in arms against President Chan Santokhi after he created an official seal for the office of the First lady.
First Lady Mellisa Santokhi now has her own seal. President Chan Santokhi authorised this on October 10, 2021. The president signed a resolution that has not been publicized, reports from the neighbouring country stated. The seal of the first lady, which has become a national symbol, even bears the name “Mellisa Santokhi-Seenacherry”.
“The wife of the president fulfills an important position in society and, in her capacity as first lady, supports the president in his constitutional duties,” the resolution states. It added: “The first lady is charged with organising campaigns in the field of additional governance, including care and welfare, youth care and so on,” according to another passage from the resolution.
It was said that it is necessary to create a seal for the Institution of the First Lady, which, according to the President’s decision, will contribute to the recognizability and accessibility of the Institution, also helping to support the President in carrying out his constitutional duties. The Institution of the First Lady was established by presidential decree on August 31, 2020. The seal contains the coat of arms of the Republic of Suriname in the middle.

The First Lady seal of Suriname

Surinamese, according to the reports, were not informed of this decision. The resolution deciding to create a seal for the first lady was leaked via social media. Media reports suggest that this is at odds with the so-called transparency of the Santokhi government.
Roy Bhikharie, political expert and chairman of the political party Progressive Uplifting Party (PVP), says in conversation with Suriname Herald that the first lady was not elected by the people, but by her husband. “Imagine that within every bank the wife or husband of the director or director were to give substance to her/his private partnership in this way, the bank would have been bankrupt long ago. No one would trust the management any longer. This course of action typifies tribal thinking. This should not be allowed. It’s illegal. That is why the people must rise up against this,” says Bhikharie.

