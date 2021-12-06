‘PPP has no respect for Amerindians’ – Lenox Shuman

…slams Govt. for sham consultation on Marudi mining issue

Kaieteur News-Deputy Speaker, Lenox Shuman, said that the PPP/C Administration has no respect for Indigenous peoples and he called on government to return to the negotiation table to thrash out the issue regarding the agreement signed for mining activities at Marudi Mountains.

“In the supposedly “re-invented” PPP post 2020 elections, it was my sincere belief that the PPP was a transformed organisation and that they were open to dialogue on issues surrounding Indigenous peoples. I can say with absolute conviction, nothing is further from the truth,” Shuman who is also leader of the Liberty and Justice Party said in a letter to this newspaper on Sunday. He said the PPP Government did not facilitate meaningful dialogue with Indigenous Peoples on the Marudi Mountain gold mining agreements. “The agreements should be rescinded and returned to the table for discussions to ensure they are in compliance with Indigenous Peoples Rights at their core,” Shuman wrote.

On November 27, Cabinet members rushed into South-Rupununi, following stanch criticisms on social media, following the signing of an agreement between the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Canada-based gold company to prospect the land, without prior consultations with residents.

The visiting delegation included Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai. Officials from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) were also present. At the conclusion of the meeting, several villagers complained to this newspaper that they were not allowed to ask questions, as the team was rushing to another meeting. This caused the villagers to become even more upset as they felt that they were disrespected.

In his letter Shuman said, understanding the variety of issues and the impact of mining on Indigenous Peoples, he is offering his services sincerely, wholeheartedly and apolitically to the Government – the PPP Administration, in assisting to resolve these and many other issues that continuously plague Indigenous Peoples. “That offer was initially taken up by Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat. I attended “one” meeting with the Minister and a team from the South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) and one meeting with the Minister and the Toshao of Chenapau to address mining in the Kaieteur area. I have not been invited to another meeting since on any issue(s) surrounding Indigenous Peoples. I now see the reasons for and the outcome of such omissions,” Shuman wrote.

He said it is his informed view that the Government of Guyana under the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) has zero inclination to meaningfully consult the Indigenous Peoples on any matter. “It is also my informed view that they intend to throw money at the problems the Indigenous Peoples face instead of genuinely trying to find comprehensive solutions to addressing them. By addressing the issues comprehensively, it empowers Indigenous Peoples which poses a problem to the PPP and that is far removed from the MO and intent of the PPP.”

Shuman cited as example the Law Reform Commission which was passed in Parliament earlier this year. He said in its first draft, in terse, the first draft stated that the Commission will enjoy the input of Constitutional Commissions. “I objected to the AG on the grounds that Indigenous Peoples are not represented simply because the Indigenous Peoples Commission (IPC) is there. The IPC also has non-indigenous entities on it, and I recommended that the National Toshaos Council (NTC) be the body to nominate a candidate to represent Indigenous Peoples. After five months of back and forth, my recommendation was finally taken on and the law was passed with the amendment that the NTC will nominate a candidate. “

According to Shuman upon completion of their process, the NTC nominated a candidate who, from an Indigenous Peoples perspective, is eminently qualified for that and many other positions relating to Indigenous Peoples. However, when the nomination was made to the AG’s office, the candidate was removed from the list and replaced by another more pliable candidate of non-indigenous persuasion. “I enquired from the AG as to the reasons for this to which he responded that the NTC’s nominee was always fighting with the PPP and he suggested I take it up with the President. I anticipate the President is much like David Granger in terms of deferring meetings and respecting the constitution. I await that meeting. Indigenous Peoples have consistently asked for one thing from the Government of Guyana – “to respect our rights’ which are tied to the singular conditionality upon Guyana achieving independence – rightful control over the lands and territories we have traditionally owned. Until such, it matters not which administration preaches a mantra of ONE GUYANA, SOCIAL COHESION or whatever new slogan will be championed, the two sides of the coin will continue to show us their freshly polished brass in vague light trying to pass off as newly minted gold,” Shuman said.

He added that in consideration of the continuous trampling of “our rights, the multitude of constitutional infringement on our rights, and a lack of access to justice, it is clear that Indigenous Peoples are living in a dystopia. The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples contains forty-six Articles of which forty-five are based on our rights and signed on by member states in relation to respecting our rights. The UNCERD, IAHCR and a variety of other international organisations have scolded the Government of Guyana (both PPP and APNU/AFC) in their shortcomings in relation to Indigenous Peoples and the Government of Guyana has taken a calloused approach to addressing the fundamental issues.”

Shuman said Indigenous Peoples are not against mining. “We are explicitly and unapologetically set against our rights being trampled upon. We have lived here for time immemorial and account for the least international migration as compared to our costal sisters and brothers. Where the coast looks at our lands as places to make money and enrich themselves, we look at our lands as places to make a life, raise our families and to protecting our future. Our forest, rivers and farms are our neighbourhoods, grocery stores, pharmacies, and oxygen banks. I support the SRDC and the Wapichana Nation of the South Rupununi and call on the Government of Guyana to rescind the mining agreements and return to the table for discussions. This would be a clear indication of the value the PPP Administration places on Indigenous Peoples and their intent on being one that respects the Constitution and the rule of law,” the deputy speaker said.