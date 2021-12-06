Police, CANU destroy two multi-million dollar ganja farms

Latest update December 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Ranks of the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Police Force last Friday in separate operations destroyed two multi-million dollar ganja farms.
One of the farms was destroyed by CANU at St Cuthbert’s Mission located along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway. CANU stated that it was tipped off about the farm’s location and decided to pay a visit. Upon arrival they caught a 23-year-old man, Shafeer Sanichar processing cannabis in a make shift tent.
The ranks arrested him destroyed the farm which contained some 3000 ganja plants encompassing an area of 2.5 acres. CANU had also found cannabis seeds at the farm and destroyed them too.
Meanwhile, on that same day, police in Region Six destroyed another ganja farm at Fort Nassau, Berbice River, that is said to worth some $37.5M. Ranks reported that they discovered two makeshift camps and two cannabis fields with a total of 25,000 plants encompassing four acres of land. Three pounds of processed cannabis was also discovered at the location and according to police, its ranks destroyed everything by fire.
Dec 06, 2021ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships… Kaieteur News- The Guyana 40s and 50 Not Out proved that they belonged in the men’s senior division by both securing a semi-final berth as the...
Dec 06, 2021
Dec 05, 2021
Dec 05, 2021
Dec 05, 2021
Dec 05, 2021
Kaieteur News – My hair is grey. In the Kaieteur Radio studio, James Bond looked at me and commented on my grey hair.... more
Kaieteur News- The bulk of the masquerade bands which are parading the streets are a disgrace. They are doing a grave injustice... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A television interviewer asked me if I thought Caribbean countries, and other... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]