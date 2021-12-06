Latest update December 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Police, CANU destroy two multi-million dollar ganja farms

Dec 06, 2021

Kaieteur News – Ranks of the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Police Force last Friday in separate operations destroyed two multi-million dollar ganja farms.

The man busted by CANU processing cannabis plants on ganja farm located at St. Cuthbert’s Mission.

One of the farms was destroyed by CANU at St Cuthbert’s Mission located along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway. CANU stated that it was tipped off about the farm’s location and decided to pay a visit. Upon arrival they caught a 23-year-old man, Shafeer Sanichar processing cannabis in a make shift tent.
The ranks arrested him destroyed the farm which contained some 3000 ganja plants encompassing an area of 2.5 acres. CANU had also found cannabis seeds at the farm and destroyed them too.
Meanwhile, on that same day, police in Region Six destroyed another ganja farm at Fort Nassau, Berbice River, that is said to worth some $37.5M. Ranks reported that they discovered two makeshift camps and two cannabis fields with a total of 25,000 plants encompassing four acres of land. Three pounds of processed cannabis was also discovered at the location and according to police, its ranks destroyed everything by fire.

