Mrs. Simone Mangal-Joly has been impressive

Dear Editor,
The recent analysis and suggestions made by PHD candidate and Environmentalist Simone Mangal-Joly has been very thorough and impressive. She is obviously very qualified and our Government should consider having her as either an advisor on environmental issues or as a key leader within the EPA. Her qualifications are impressive and her analysis of the current EIA has shown that the agency would be strengthened by her involvement and leadership. Mrs. Simone Mangal-Joly has the full endorsement of CRG and we would be happy to see her in an official role where she can safeguard the interests of Guyana’s environment and the health & safety of our fellow Guyanese.
Best regards,
Mr. Jamil Changlee
Chairman
The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana
