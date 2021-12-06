It is unfair for the law to be applicable only to some

Dear Editor,

Recently, my family and I took a trip to Parika and we ended up at the Ferry Stelling. We grab a bite at a local snackette and on our way to the Stelling, police arrested one of my family members for not wearing a mask. This was the right thing to do on the part of the police, which I absolutely support.

However, upon waiting at the lower flat of the police outpost for my family member, a few of the officers were there chatting with one not wearing a mask, these are the same officers that are arresting persons for not wearing masks. Along with this, several other people were walking along the roadway who weren’t wearing masks and the police saw them.

When engaging the police in a conversation at the unfairness of arresting only certain citizens for breaking the law, one of the officers told me that they can’t arrest everyone who they see and they know who they want to arrest. When I asked one of the officers (this officer is an immigration officer attached to the outpost) why he wasn’t wearing a mask he told me that the police station is his home and he can do what he wants.

At the outpost, there were two (2) East Indian persons that were arrested for not wearing a mask in public space, however, several people of varying ethnicity were talking on the road within the view of the officers and they failed to arrest them. A guy was also cleaning the police vehicle that was parked in front of the station and the police didn’t advise him to wear a mask whilst doing so.

I agree that persons who are caught not wearing masks in public spaces that the gazetted order covers should be held accountable for their actions, however, it is unfair for the law to be applicable only to one section or set of people in this county. This country has come a far way for stories like these to be still told.

With kind regards,

A concerned and fed-up citizen of Guyana