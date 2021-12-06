EPA orders EIA for Exxon’s US$900M gas project

– wants company to examine possibility of explosion, spills, other dangers to coastal communities

Kaieteur News – Following its review of ExxonMobil’s application to proceed with the US$900M gas-to-shore project, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said it has determined that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required.

The regulator said it has also approved Environmental Resources Management (ERM) to conduct the EIA while noting that it has also given authorization for the terms of reference it once used.

One of the terms notes that the company must examine the introduction of increased dangers such as fire, explosion, spills, chemical and other hazardous substances to the surrounding environment, including coastal communities. ExxonMobil is also required to investigate possible effects of the project on the demographic and socio-economic and cultural profiles of the communities. This includes consideration for local employment and training, local procurement, vulnerable groups (youth and elderly, handicapped, other users of the area etc.), transport, health services, security, lifestyle and culture. The EPA said too that the potential for unplanned settlements, overloading of any community infrastructure and social conflict between workers and communities, should also be included in the EIA.

Kaieteur News also noted that the EIA has to consider the impact of the project on transportation planning and traffic as well as discuss potential health and safety impacts due to changes in marine and riverine vessel traffic and onshore vehicular traffic conditions, such as increased volumes. Exxon is also expected to discuss the potential for changes to air quality that might increase human exposure to contaminants/pollution including the impacts of the increased volume of dust and the potential health impacts associated with exposure to these contaminants/pollutants.

The EPA was keen to note that an assessment will be conducted on the cumulative socio-economic and environmental effects that are likely to result from the proposed activities in combination with other existing, approved and proposed projects that could reasonably be considered to have a combined effect.

Earlier this year, Kaieteur News had reported that EEPGL is seeking Environmental Authorization to construct and operate a pipeline from the Liza Phase 1 and Liza Phase 2 Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessels to an onshore natural gas liquids processing plant (NGL Plant). It should be noted that EEPGL is the designated Operator of the Stabroek Block and therefore sought authorization for the Project on behalf of itself and co-venturers: Hess Guyana Exploration Limited and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited.

The offshore pipeline is expected to traverse approximately 220 kilometers (km), connecting with the onshore pipeline at a shore landing located west of the Demerara River. The onshore pipeline will also extend approximately 27 km from the shore landing to the NGL Plant Site.

The NGL Plant Site lies approximately 23 km upriver on the west bank of the Demerara River on abandoned sugarcane fields. The NGL Plant Site occupies an area of approximately 40 acres (approximately 16 hectares). An additional area of approximately 100 acres (approximately 40 ha) adjacent to the NGL Plant Site may be used by EEPGL’s construction contractor for support of the Project during construction.