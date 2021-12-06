Driver injured after car slams into utility pole at Montrose

Kaieteur News – A loud bang on Saturday evening in front of China Wholesale Inc., a new supermarket located at Montrose on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), alerted residents to rescue an injured driver who had lost control of his car and crashed into an electricity pole.

The accident occurred around 21:00hrs while the driver was trying to negotiate a turn along the Montrose Public Road, in the vicinity of Apex Academy.

According to multiple eyewitnesses, the car was travelling east along the northern side of the public road at a fast rate. As he approached the turn it appeared as if he lost control of his vehicle, skidded off the road and slammed into an electricity pole before spinning and crashing into the supermarket’s fence.

Other persons related that they were indoors when they heard a loud bang. They reportedly peeped outside and saw a mangled car. Realising that it was an accident they rushed out to offer assistance. An ambulance was called and police ranks were notified. The eyewitness related that the injured driver was conscious as he was taken away from the scene to the hospital. He also appeared to be out of danger.