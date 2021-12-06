Cop loses breathalyzer kit, cellphone while arresting ‘drunk’ rider

Latest update December 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- A police constable on Friday lost his breathalyzer testing instrument in a trench and got his cellphone damaged while trying to arrest a drunk rider. According to police, the constable was carrying out investigations around 19:45hrs at an accident scene along the Hague Back Access Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) when he decided to stop a motorcyclist.
Suspecting that the rider might be under the influence of alcohol, the rank decided to conduct a breathalyzer test on him. The test reportedly showed that the motorcyclist’s Breath Alcohol Content (BAC) was way above prescribed limit.
Realising that he will be arrested for breaking the law, the rider tried to elude the policeman by running towards a trench but the police ran behind him. There the motorcyclist tried to fight off the rank and during the scuffle the policeman’s phone and breathalyzer testing instrument fell overboard. The rider was eventually arrested. However, the policeman only managed to retrieve his cellphone from the trench but it was damaged. The motorcyclist is currently detained at the Leonora Police Station as investigations continue.
Dec 06, 2021ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships… Kaieteur News- The Guyana 40s and 50 Not Out proved that they belonged in the men’s senior division by both securing a semi-final berth as the...
Dec 06, 2021
Dec 05, 2021
Dec 05, 2021
Dec 05, 2021
Dec 05, 2021
Kaieteur News – My hair is grey. In the Kaieteur Radio studio, James Bond looked at me and commented on my grey hair.... more
Kaieteur News- The bulk of the masquerade bands which are parading the streets are a disgrace. They are doing a grave injustice... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A television interviewer asked me if I thought Caribbean countries, and other... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]