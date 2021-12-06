Latest update December 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cop loses breathalyzer kit, cellphone while arresting ‘drunk’ rider

Dec 06, 2021 News

Kaieteur News- A police constable on Friday lost his breathalyzer testing instrument in a trench and got his cellphone damaged while trying to arrest a drunk rider. According to police, the constable was carrying out investigations around 19:45hrs at an accident scene along the Hague Back Access Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) when he decided to stop a motorcyclist.
Suspecting that the rider might be under the influence of alcohol, the rank decided to conduct a breathalyzer test on him. The test reportedly showed that the motorcyclist’s Breath Alcohol Content (BAC) was way above prescribed limit.
Realising that he will be arrested for breaking the law, the rider tried to elude the policeman by running towards a trench but the police ran behind him. There the motorcyclist tried to fight off the rank and during the scuffle the policeman’s phone and breathalyzer testing instrument fell overboard. The rider was eventually arrested. However, the policeman only managed to retrieve his cellphone from the trench but it was damaged. The motorcyclist is currently detained at the Leonora Police Station as investigations continue.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Veteran teams make 1st division final

Veteran teams make 1st division final

Dec 06, 2021

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships… Kaieteur News- The Guyana 40s and 50 Not Out proved that they belonged in the men’s senior division by both securing a semi-final berth as the...
Read More
Crandon is Head Coach; Hercules replaces Griffith as Assistant

Crandon is Head Coach; Hercules replaces Griffith...

Dec 06, 2021

Ultra Shine Auto Body workshop supports four-team softball cricket tourney

Ultra Shine Auto Body workshop supports four-team...

Dec 05, 2021

UDFA AGM and elections set for today at Egbert Benjamin Centre

UDFA AGM and elections set for today at Egbert...

Dec 05, 2021

Thirteen teams advance to second round of BCB/UCCA/ Vitality Inc 20/20 tournament

Thirteen teams advance to second round of...

Dec 05, 2021

Team name changed to Guyana Amazon Jaguars

Team name changed to Guyana Amazon Jaguars

Dec 05, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]