Cop loses breathalyzer kit, cellphone while arresting ‘drunk’ rider

Kaieteur News- A police constable on Friday lost his breathalyzer testing instrument in a trench and got his cellphone damaged while trying to arrest a drunk rider. According to police, the constable was carrying out investigations around 19:45hrs at an accident scene along the Hague Back Access Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) when he decided to stop a motorcyclist.

Suspecting that the rider might be under the influence of alcohol, the rank decided to conduct a breathalyzer test on him. The test reportedly showed that the motorcyclist’s Breath Alcohol Content (BAC) was way above prescribed limit.

Realising that he will be arrested for breaking the law, the rider tried to elude the policeman by running towards a trench but the police ran behind him. There the motorcyclist tried to fight off the rank and during the scuffle the policeman’s phone and breathalyzer testing instrument fell overboard. The rider was eventually arrested. However, the policeman only managed to retrieve his cellphone from the trench but it was damaged. The motorcyclist is currently detained at the Leonora Police Station as investigations continue.