Bajan specialist assists GPHC with retinal surgeries

Latest update December 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Ophthalmologists of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) have been trained in the use of medical equipment to conduct retinal surgeries, by a Barbadian, ophthalmology specialist, Sherwin Benskin, who specializes in Diabetic Retinopathy.
Diabetic retinopathy is an eye condition that can cause vision loss and blindness in people who have diabetes. Doctor Benskin, was keen to note that this condition is very widespread throughout the Caribbean and Guyana, and wishes to advise persons to take care of their retina by consuming lots of vegetables and having constant eye examinations. He stated that persons who are diabetic are advised to have their eyes checked more frequently than the average person as their condition is much more severe.
He stated that when the condition reaches to the point of surgery the chances are that one’s vision can be permanently impaired one way or the other.
Doctor Shailendra Sugrim, head of the ophthalmology department at the GPHC, told Kaieteur News that the hospital was in possession of the equipment since 2019 but due to the pandemic they were not given the chance to use it. It is only now that Dr. Benskin was given the opportunity to come to Guyana as a visiting consultant to advice and orient doctors on the use of the equipment and to conduct the surgery.
Doctor Arlene Bobb Semple who is a Retina Surgeon at the GPHC, stated that persons who have this condition have had to go abroad over the past years due to the lack of resources here in Guyana and the hospital is seeking to provide such services now so as to save time and cost, which most persons usually cannot afford. Though they will not begin conducting these surgeries now, the GPHC will be sure to announce to the citizens of Guyana when this service will be available at the facility.
Dec 06, 2021ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships… Kaieteur News- The Guyana 40s and 50 Not Out proved that they belonged in the men’s senior division by both securing a semi-final berth as the...
Dec 06, 2021
Dec 05, 2021
Dec 05, 2021
Dec 05, 2021
Dec 05, 2021
Kaieteur News – My hair is grey. In the Kaieteur Radio studio, James Bond looked at me and commented on my grey hair.... more
Kaieteur News- The bulk of the masquerade bands which are parading the streets are a disgrace. They are doing a grave injustice... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A television interviewer asked me if I thought Caribbean countries, and other... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]