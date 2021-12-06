10 issues/areas that the PPP/C Govt. must address

Latest update December 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 06, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
There are a number of issues that need to be addressed by the Democratically Elected PPP/C Government of President Irfaan Ali.
1) Meeting with the Leader of the Main Opposition as is constitutionally required.
2) Meeting with the Unions in negotiating wages as is constitutionally required.
3) Renegotiation of the ExxonMobil/Guyana oil contract so that there is more benefits for Guyanese.
4) Re-examine what is termed cash transfers to citizens from Guyana’s oil money.
5) Better Public Consultations on proposed national projects.
6) Strengthen the work of the Auditor General – better checks and balances needed.
7) Strengthen the work of EPA.
8) Strengthen the work of the Tender Board as it seems, tougher with the EPA, as nonfunctioning.
9) Improve the security of citizens.
10) Free up State Media by privatising NCN and Guyana Chronicle.
These are 10 things that need urgent attention. The list is by no means exhaustive.
Yours Faithfully,
Sean Ori
