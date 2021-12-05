UG presents inaugural bursaries to 28 NGSA candidates

Kaieteur News – Twenty-eight (28) children of staff members of the University of Guyana (UG), who sat the 2021 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and will now move on to high school in Guyana, were the recipients of bursaries at the university’s inaugural bursary presentation.

During a simple ceremony following its Long Service Awards hosted at the George Walcott Lecture Theatre at the University’s Turkeyen Campus, the children accompanied by their parents were presented with their cheques by members of the University’s Senior Management Team (SMT).

University of Guyana’s Vice-Chancellor, XI, Prof. Paloma Mohamed Martin, supported the initiative from her Vice-Chancellors Fund which, according to the university, she personally seeded soon after becoming Vice-Chancellor in 2020. In sharing the special moment with colleagues in the SMT, long service awardees, the children, and their families, she congratulated the students and wished them well as they continue their academic journeys. “We are not considering whether they passed to go to a top school or a low school, we are considering the fact that they wrote the examination and passed under very difficult times, and we wanted to always consider the equitable distribution of what we can share.”

The VC also thanked the parents of the students whom she said have also made tremendous sacrifices to ensure their children persevered under the most challenging circumstances. “We also know that the parents from the University were lifting up our UG students and our students who had to graduate, while their own child/children might have been sometimes struggling,” the VC expressed.

The Bursaries are intended to be used to purchase school supplies and other items they may need.

The recipients of the cash vouchers were: Jaden Luke, Annabelle Rambaran, Gabrella Rajcoomar, Alicia Robinson, Asiyah Kalyan, Jamal Moore, Devon Williams, Melina Henry, Ezekiel Hector, Orldeo Hales, David Thorne, Claudius Singh (grandchild), Nikaya Craig, Dariah Halley, Tahir Jalani Fraser, Omari A. Richards, Aedan Massay, Melroy Pyle, Zarkha Hinds (grandchild), Kalil Schroeder (grandchild), Naiara Ahiliyia Budhram, Micaiah Enoe, Joseph Daniel, Chazaiah A.R. Bernard, Elisa Keshasamma Lee, Ashanti Joseph, Jaieem Cummings, and Ezwkie Marshall.

Those were the children and grandchildren respectively of: Karen Roberts-Luke – Library, Dr. Pheona Mohammed Rambaran – College of Medical Sciences, Jaya Rajcommar – College of Medical Sciences, Omodele Robinson – College of Medical Sciences, Diaram Kalyan – University of Guyana Berbice Campus (UGBC), Faneea Shalim – UGBC, Carol Rodney – Facilities and Maintenance Department, Terrence Moriah – Facilities and Maintenance Department, Pearly Hector – Facilities and Maintenance Department, Chandradai Joseph – Facilities and Maintenance Department, Carmichael Thorne – Facilities and Maintenance Department, Shamwatti Sarwan – Facilities and Maintenance Department, Michelle Campbell-Craig – Faculty of Education & Humanities, Mellissa Richmond – Faculty of Education & Humanities, Ann Phillips – Faculty of Education & Humanities, Keisa Johnson-Richards – Faculty of Education & Humanities, Johnaton Massay – Tactical Online Services, Melroy Pyle – Faculty of Education and Humanities, Allason Forde – Facilities and Maintenance Department, Nelsonia Persaud-Budhram – Faculty of Social Sciences, Shonell Smith-Enoe – Faculty of Social Sciences, Ruth Daniel – Faculty of Natural Sciences, Calvin Bernand – Faculty of Natural Sciences, Samuel Lee – Faculty of Natural Sciences, Christine Bovell – PACE, and Savana Marshall – Facilities and Maintenance Department. The names of the children were provided from the faculties through the personnel department

Congratulations were sent to the children and their parents from the Chancellor, Prof. Edward Greene; Vice-Chancellor, XI, Prof. Paloma Mohamed Martin; Deputy Vice-Chancellors, Prof. Emanuel Cummings (Academic Engagement) and Dr. Mellissa Ifill (Institutional Advancement); and the entire Senior Management Team, Faculty, and Staff of the University of Guyana.

It is hoped that this will be an annual award to children of Faculty and Staff from this year on, the release added.