Suriname-based Guyanese fisherman missing after falling overboard

Latest update December 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Guyanese fisherman who has been living in Paramaribo, Suriname for the past two and half years, has been deemed missing after he reportedly fell overboard into Suriname waters during a scuffle with another fisherman.
Missing is 33-year-old Vibert Bacchus formerly of Corriverton, Upper Berbice.
Kaieteur News was told by his mother, Waneeta Shivgobin, that she got a call on Friday from someone in Suriname informing her that Bacchus has been missing since last Tuesday.
She disclosed that based on the information she was given, her son was working on a fishing boat with several others and had gotten into an argument with one of them. The argument reportedly escalated into a scuffle and both men fell overboard. Shivgobin said that she was told that the man her son was fighting with resurfaced from the water but her son never did and efforts have been made to find his body ever since.
Shivgobin said that despite several days have gone by she is still hoping that “he is okay.” She said that the last time she spoke to her son he had told her that he was “trying to save some money to return to Guyana to live.”
According to the woman, the individual with whom Bacchus had a scuffle is currently in police custody in Suriname.
