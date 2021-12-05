Progress does mek people run mad

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Progress does mek some people glad. But it does also mek some people mad.

Depending on which side of de political divide yuh deh, yuh does sing and dance when yuh see progress. But some people nah wan see progress when dem side nah deh pun top. And suh every time dem read bout progress dem does get traumatised.

Is dat wah happening in Guyana. Deh gat people wah happy with progress. And yuh gat one and two wah distress because of de progress.

All Guyanese want prosperity and some awe leaders does also pray fuh progress. Burnham bin meet God in a dream in 1970 and he bin ask God, “God when will Guyana see prosperity?”

God tell he, “In de next 200 years.”

Burnham cry because he know dat he wouldn’t deh round to see de progress.

Jagan bin meet God in a dream in 1980, He too bin ask God, “When will Guyana see prosperity?”

God tell he in another 200 years. Jagan start fuh cry because he tuh bin know he can’t live dat lang.

Hoyte also meet God in a dream in 2000. He ask God de same question, “God when will Guyana see prosperity?” God answer he, “In de next 200 metres.”

Now Hoyte bin wan know if was some mistake God mek. He ask heself if God mistake metres fuh years. Why did God say in de next 200 metres?

So he pray and ask God fuh explain how Guyana can meet prosperity in de next 200 metres.

Luckily fuh he, God answer he. De Creator tell he, “Guyana does move forward one metre every year.

Talk half. Leff half.