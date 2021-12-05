Latest update December 5th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GWI surveys land for new Fyrish well

Dec 05, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Approximately 10,000 persons from Albion to Number One Village, served by the Fryish well station, will soon see an improvement in their water service. This is as the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) moves to drill a new well.

Fyrish to soon benefit from improved water supply

In a release, it noted that Chief Executive Officer of GWI – Mr. Shaik Baksh, Executive Director of Operations Mr. Jawaharall Ramjug, other GWI Technical and Regional Officials on Friday, December 3, last conducted several site visits with the aim of identifying a location for the new well.
The current well at Fryish is close to 50 years old and has begun to show signs of deterioration. According to Mr. Baksh, this has resulted in the well producing murky water, particularly when the well recommences pumping after a power outage.
GWI is currently seeking financial provision from the Government of Guyana for the new well, as it aims to begin drilling as early as this month (December).
“So it is imperative that GWI quickly endeavours to drill a new well for the residents to give them a good quality of water. We want to do this expeditiously,” the GWI CEO stated.
The team looked at a number of plots of land within the Kilcoy/Chesney and Fryish areas, with Chesney showing more potential for drilling.
Also accompanying the GWI officials was Mr. Davanand Kasinath, a Councillor of the Kilcoy/Hampshire Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) and Mr. Evern Marks of the Fryish/ Gibraltar NDC.
Mr. Baksh pointed out that GWI is working closely with the NDC officials to acquire the necessary approval to drill on the land. A design is also in place for the well already.
As a more immediate solution, GWI has started to flush the water prior distribution, in addition to the installation of a soft starter for the motor.
Mr. Baksh explained that, “When there’s a blackout, we can start without interrupting or shaking up the casing of the well and this seems to be working right now and over the last two days, the water has improved and we’re hoping to hold this position within the next two to three months.”
Following the site visits, Mr. Baksh spoke with a number of residents who indicated that they have already seen improvements in the quality of their water, since the temporary interventions.
Drilling is expected to last for a period of three months, after which customers will benefit.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Ultra Shine Auto Body workshop supports four-team softball cricket tourney

Ultra Shine Auto Body workshop supports four-team softball cricket...

Dec 05, 2021

Kaieteur News – Ultra Shine Auto Body workshop has supported the four-team softball cricket tourney which is set for today at Lilliendaal.Proprietor of the workshop, Naranjan Gopie, Friday...
Read More
UDFA AGM and elections set for today at Egbert Benjamin Centre

UDFA AGM and elections set for today at Egbert...

Dec 05, 2021

Thirteen teams advance to second round of BCB/UCCA/ Vitality Inc 20/20 tournament

Thirteen teams advance to second round of...

Dec 05, 2021

Team name changed to Guyana Amazon Jaguars

Team name changed to Guyana Amazon Jaguars

Dec 05, 2021

Masters’ teams getting good prep for Hockey WC

Masters’ teams getting good prep for Hockey...

Dec 05, 2021

GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup strikes gold with Dinar Trading sponsorship

GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup strikes gold with Dinar...

Dec 05, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]