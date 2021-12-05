Guyana has an attractive investment package – Oil Minister tells Toronto Summit

Kaieteur News – Guyana this year participated in the Investors Summit in Toronto, Canada, with Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat reaching out to Canadian investors touting potential opportunities available here.

During his presentation, Minister Bharrat reportedly used the opportunity to highlight opportunities and outlined incentives for investments in Guyana.

According to subsequent public statement by the Natural Resources Ministry, several key areas were emphasised during the virtual participation, including Guyana’s gas to energy project, a favourable fiscal regime, the establishment of a Diaspora Investment Desk at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the facilitation of investments by the Guyana Office for Investment.

Investors were also briefed on other non-oil and gas areas for investment such as mining, forestry, manufacturing, and agriculture, while at the same time Minister Bharrat also touted Guyana as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

The participation by Guyana at the Canadian Investors Summit comes on the heels of Guyana’s participation at the World’s largest trade fair and expo, held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Head of State, President Irfaan Ali had led that delegation and in his remarks to that confab had also reached out to potential investors taking up opportunities in Guyana.

“We need investment to drive our transformative agenda and we are keen on attracting investment across all sectors. I invite you, all of you, to come and do business in my country. We welcome you. We have an open economy and with investor-friendly policies in place, including attractive incentives regimes and laws, which protect the rights to property, and which also allow freedom to repatriate profits,” President Ali said at the time.