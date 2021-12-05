Ghana’s VP arrives for 4-day visit

Kaieteur News – The Ghanaian Vice-President (VP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is currently in Guyana for an official four-day visit. Bawumia arrived yesterday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and was received by Guyana’s Prime Minister, Brigadier Retired Mark Phillips.

The Ghanaian VP is here with an 18-member official delegation along with other members of his country’s private sector. His visit will end on Tuesday December 7 but during the time he is here, the VP will seek to intensify Ghana and Guyana’s bilateral relations, according to a government release.

According to a statement sent out by the government, his arrival to Guyana follows a trip that VP, Bharrat Jagdeo, had made there recently. During that trip, Jagdeo was part of discussions in relation to several areas of mutual concern to both countries. Likewise, Bawumia will be part of similar discussions during his brief stay here.

The government stated that the visiting VP will have engagements with President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Jagdeo and other government ministers.

After these engagements, Guyana and Ghana will “sign a framework bilateral cooperation agreement and further advance the conclusion of agreements in areas of mutual interest.”

Before Bawumia departs, he will co-host a press conference with Jagdeo and Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd.

The government had in the past stated that it is seeking advice and assistance from Ghana to create policies to govern Guyana’s oil and gas sector.

Ghana has been an oil producing nation itself and has been in the business for many years now. Despite some shortcomings, the country definitely has some experience and can lend a hand to advice Guyana on how to reap maximum benefits from the oil industry.

Bawumia has established himself as a skilled policy maker who specialises in the areas of Macroeconomics, International Economics, Development Economics and Monetary Policy.