3 men are Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Dec 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – With three more recorded deaths, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,004. According to the Ministry of Health, the deaths are that of a 62-year-old unvaccinated man from Region One (Barima-Waini) who passed away on December 4, a 54-year-old man (whose vaccination status is unknown) from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) who passed away on November 22 and an 82-year-old unvaccinated man from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) who died on November 22.
According to the Ministry there are 50 new cases and currently a total of 18 are in the country’s COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. There are 56 patients in institutional isolation, 870 in home isolation and eight in institutional quarantine. To date a total of 36,170 people have recovered from COVID-19
