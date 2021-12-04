Several Acts to be overhauled and tabled next year, among them the Domestic Violence Act – AG

– domestic violence and virtual hearing rooms commissioned

Kaieteur News – Several Acts will be overhauled and tabled next year in the National Assembly, in the Government’s effort to strengthen laws and systems to combat domestic violence and related issues plaguing society

.Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, disclosed the aforementioned on Friday during his address of the commissioning of one of several domestic violence and virtual hearing rooms in Regions Five and Six.

He stated that domestic violence has a devastating spinoff effect on individuals and the society and, as such, he noted that next year, there will be an overhaul of the Domestic Violence Act and the tabling of new Bills, that deals with domestic violence, in the National Assembly.

The Minister explained that domestic violence strikes at the heart of society, and some of the spinoff effects that evolve from it are: violent crimes, suicide, prostitution and sexual abuse.

He then added “So revamping the Domestic Violence Act would be a small measure only, but that will be done. A new Trafficking in Person legislation will also be tabled shortly in the National Assembly, our Sexual Offences Act will be subjected to overhaul in 2022, as well as our Restorative Justice Bill will be tabled in the National Assembly in the year 2022.”

Moreover, one domestic violence and virtual hearing room was commissioned at New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court, Region Six and the others were commissioned at Weldaad, Blairmont, Whim, Reliance, Springlands and No. 51 Magistrate’s Court, Region Five.

In attendance at the event were: Chancellor of the Judiciary (Ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards; Chief Justice (Ag), Roxane George; Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, other members of the judiciary and UNICEF’s Child Protection Specialist, Patricia Gittens.

The Chief Justice (Ag) chaired the ceremony and remarks were made by the Chancellor (Ag), the Chief Magistrate, the UNICEF representative, and others.

Recently, However, it was highlighted during the commissioning of one of the domestic violence and virtual hearing rooms that, while a large number of women worldwide are victims of domestic abuse, there are also men who suffer at the hands of their partners. It was noted that when it comes to men being victims of domestic violence, those matters are not often reported due to the stigma of men being abused by their partners.

Representative of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Deputy Commander of Region Five, Vishnu Hunt, in his address stated that the Force will not tolerate any form of domestic violence and will see to it that justice prevails in every matter.

If you or someone that you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach out to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, emergency hotline on 914, or contact the nearest police