Region 2 Needs Port at Charity/Pomeroon

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – The Region 2 Essequibo coast and surrounding areas (islands as well as deep in the Pomeroon River area) have been neglected by both governments. Development is lagging behind other areas. The Region has all the requirements for major development projects. It desperately needs a port that comes with an immigration/custom office to facilitate easy trade and movement of goods and people. A port would mean a better connection and would create a livelihood for everyone in the region.

Charity can be transformed into a major transportation as well as trade (import and export) hub. It can also be transformed into a deep water harbour.

The Pomeroon River mouth has been silting up. It must be dredged. Dredging would improve navigation as well as land drainage.

The URP is calling on the government to dredge the Pomeroon River mouth so that water will able to flow freely. Dredging will help to prevent the kind of flooding that took place last May and June. Dredging mitigates flooding and protects fishing. It also protects people against contaminants. It facilitates the flow of water allowing large boats to traverse the river. A port at Charity will facilitate business with interior regions as well as the islands, and a custom area will allow for international trade. Larger ships will come to the port. Ships won’t need to go to Georgetown to discharge goods. They can come directly to Charity. The Georgetown port is costing Essequibians too much in transportation cost while shipping directly to charity will reduce costs.

A Charity port will create more business for the entire Region raising value of property as well as standard of living. Goods will be cheaper for the people in the greater Region 2 area as transportation costs will be less. Import and export will be cheaper.

An immigration and custom duty port will allow for marketing and export of local produce. Imports can come directly to Region 2 rather than for goods to go to Georgetown, where they would need a truck to go to west Demerara and then continue to the ferry crossing to finally reach Essequibo or the islands, costing so much more money. Exports will also be facilitated – reducing costs and providing greater profits to farmers who export their goods. Jobs will be created through the port. It will bring in more revenue for Guyana since taxes will be collected since there will also be more trade and employment. It is a win-win for all.

Thus, The URP is calling out to the Government to put a full Custom house in Pomeroon so that the people in the area can finally have a sustainable livelihood with import and export.

Yours truly,

Dr. Vishnu Bandhu

Leader of URP