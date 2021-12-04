Not enough shelters to care for animals

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Time and again, there have been numerous calls from the general public to have animals, both large and small, to be removed from the streets. This missive will zoom in on small animals, i.e., dogs and cats. The large animals, such as horses, cattle and pigs, are an entirely different kettle.

Editor, only those who are directly involved will ever truly understand. It is an endless daily battle. Any attempt to educate the society about the importance of animal wellbeing and welfare is an uphill task, since often times, the welfare of an animal is perceived inferior to that of humans.

Editor, the sad reality in Guyana is that there are simply not enough homes for all the animals, and shelters are out of space. The shelters back home are filled to capacity. There is simply not enough space or resources to house all the animals. On any given day, an average of about 20 kittens and puppies are surrendered to any of the local shelters, the GSPCA might have a higher number. Now, multiply that number by seven and you get the reality. There is simply no space!

For those that are not surrendered, they are dumped every day. Some are placed in bags and dumped in trenches or by the road side. Some are dumped at garbage dumps. Some killed by the very owners. These pups and kittens are left to the elements of nature, diseases and parasites. No one to care for them. No one to shelter or provide for them. Their next meal is not guaranteed and their illnesses get progressively worst. Internal parasites proliferate. Attacks from older animals left them wounded. Attacks from humans, who despise them, are even worst, – chops, poison, burns etc. Left untreated, their wounds become infected and infested, their diseases and parasites are then spread to our pets and, in some instances, to us humans.

When animals are placed in overcrowded shelters which also comes with its complications. Reduced personal space for animals increases their stress levels, encourages fighting and obsessive-compulsive disorders (Stereotypies) such and clawing, biting, head butting, teeth grinding and gnawing etc. Overcrowding also increases the incidence of diseases and disease spread.

Editor, in some cases euthanasia is inevitable. Euthanasia is never an easy option but it can be the most humane option. Euthanasia saves an animal from such torment. But again, it’s one of the hardest decisions to make. It is, however, the last option. This procedure is fast and painless, for the animal, but never for the veterinarian performing the procedure.

Hence spaying and neutering is strongly encouraged. If people really care about their animals and do not wish to have kittens or pups, the conscious sacrifice must be made to have these procedures done. Spay and neuter are surgical procedures done under general anesthesia and should only be done by a licenced veterinarian. In the females, a small incision in made to gain entry into the abdominal cavity, and the ovaries and uterus is removed. In the males, a small incision is made under the belly and the testicles are removed.

The benefits of having these procedures done are many; no pups or kittens, no birth complications, reduced incidences of reproductive tumors, reduced aggressive dominant behaviour in males and females, less straying and injuries related to straying and a longer healthier life for your pet are just a few to mention. But with all surgical procedures, there are risks related, some of which include are post-surgical bleeding, infection of incision site, and in rare cases, allergic reaction to the anesthetic used.

Book an appointment with your local veterinarian to get these procedures done. Also, there are numerous animal welfare organizations and animal activist that assist with reducing the cost to have these procedures done. Please contact your local animal welfare organization or activist to get help. Also, you can do your part by adopting or fostering an animal, donating food, cleaning agents, toys, or volunteer your time at a local shelter or with an activist in your area.

Regards

Anurama Ramgobin

Tails of Hope