Mechanic placed on $550k bail for allegedly stealing car

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old mechanic was on Friday granted $550,000 bail by a City Magistrate for allegedly stealing a Toyota 212 motorcar that was entrusted to him by Campion Chester for repairs.

Justin DeSantos, who resides at Lot 206 Section ‘C’ Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD), pleaded not guilty to the charge which states that on October, 23, 2021, at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he stole one Toyota 212 motorcar #PLL 1118 valued at $1.3 million, being the property of Chester.

However, DeSantos’ attorney added that his client turned himself in when he received the news that he was being called upon by investigators in relation to the matter. He explained that his client, DeSantos, was asked to do repairs on the said car, after which he dropped the vehicle off at the named location, as directed by Chester.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor objected to bail, noting to the court, that the address the defendant gave the court and the one he shared with investigators are completely different; he emphasized that the defendant went into hiding after stealing the vehicle.

He further explained to the court that the defendant has several similar matters lodged at the Turkeyen police station that are currently under investigation, and also noted that if the defendant is granted bail, it is likely that he may commit the same offense again.

The attorney for the accused then argued that his client has two addresses; apart from that, he argued that DeSantos stopped a police patrol that was passing at the time and turned himself in.

The prosecutor countered that ranks acted on information received as to his whereabouts, and that was what led to the arrest of the accused.

He is expected to return to court on January, 13, 2022.