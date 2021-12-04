Manager charged for fraudulently converting SUV money to his own use

Latest update December 4th, 2021 12:58 AM
Dec 04, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A sixty-one-year-old manager was yesterday hauled before a City Magistrate where he was charged for fraudulent conversion.
The court heard that the defendant, Robert Ramdass, of Lot 248 Second Street, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, fraudulently converted $1,585,000 that was given to him to purchase a motor vehicle into his own use.
Ramdass was arrested, subsequently charged, and placed before Magistrate Dylon Bess in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts.
He denied the charge, which stated that between May 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021 at Robb Street, Georgetown, while being entrusted with $1,585,000 by Ramdeo Bispat for him to deliver one new model X-trail, he converted same into his own use.
Magistrate Bess granted the defendant bail in the sum of $250,000, and the matter was adjourned to January 13, 2022.
Dec 04, 2021Roulette stay unbeaten in women’s division… Kaieteur News – The battle between the two undefeated ladies’ sides was a spirited and intense affair. The GBTI GCC Roulettes and GCC...
Dec 04, 2021
Dec 04, 2021
Dec 03, 2021
Dec 03, 2021
Dec 03, 2021
Kaieteur News – In a forthcoming column I will ask the question why no diaspora Guyanese hasn’t contacted Germany... more
Kaieteur News – The proposed construction of a fire station at D’Urban Park should be abandoned. The area should... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- Among the most nonsensical statements uttered by a British Parliamentarian and repeated... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]