Manager charged for fraudulently converting SUV money to his own use

Kaieteur News – A sixty-one-year-old manager was yesterday hauled before a City Magistrate where he was charged for fraudulent conversion.

The court heard that the defendant, Robert Ramdass, of Lot 248 Second Street, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, fraudulently converted $1,585,000 that was given to him to purchase a motor vehicle into his own use.

Ramdass was arrested, subsequently charged, and placed before Magistrate Dylon Bess in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts.

He denied the charge, which stated that between May 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021 at Robb Street, Georgetown, while being entrusted with $1,585,000 by Ramdeo Bispat for him to deliver one new model X-trail, he converted same into his own use.

Magistrate Bess granted the defendant bail in the sum of $250,000, and the matter was adjourned to January 13, 2022.