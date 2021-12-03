Trio in $700,000 bribery scandal gets bail

Latest update December 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The three individuals who allegedly attempted to bribe a policeman last Saturday at the Golden Grove Police Station, East Bank Demerara were on Thursday granted bail when they appeared at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court.
Vishal Munilall, 34, a fraud accused, his female relative, Kuluwattie Munilall, 25, and Deodharry Oodit, 26, all appeared on Thursday before Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman.
They were charged with corrupt transaction at the Golden Grove Police Station. The transaction was to allegedly bribe an investigating officer with $700,000 for Munilall’s freedom.
Munilall at the time was detained for allegedly committing fraud by selling unsuspecting customers properties that did not belong him. He reportedly, did not want to spend Christmas in jail and had allegedly conspired with Kuluwattie and Oodit to bribe the officer to let him go.The trio pleaded not guilty to the attempted bribery charge and was granted $40,000 bail each. They are expected to return to court on the on January 4, 2022.
Meanwhile, Munilall, Oodit and his brother, Vickram Munilall were charged separately with fraud. The three men were charged jointly for obtaining money by false pretense.
They pleaded not guilty and were granted $100,000 bail each and expected to return to court for this offence on January 4, 2022 as well.
According to reports, Munilall and his accomplices were wanted by the police for some two years. Last Saturday, ranks caught Munilall and during his interrogation, he requested a phone call to his attorney and it was granted.His lawyer did arrive but, his female relative, Kulwattie, arrived too and handed him a package, which he gave to the investigating officer.
After the officer found the cash in the package, Munilall reportedly requested that he drops the fraud investigation and set him free. The policeman however, allegedly refused the cash and cautioned Munilall that he had just committed an offence.
When asked why he did it, Munilall, reportedly responded that he did not want to spend Christmas in jail.
