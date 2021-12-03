Region 6 man succumbs to COVID-19

Latest update December 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – An unvaccinated 32-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who contracted COVID-19, has died. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported that the man died on Thursday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 998.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 76 new infections, taking the total number confirmed cases to 38,027.
The dashboard also shows that 18 patients were admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 54 persons in institutional isolation, 1,067 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 35,891 persons have recovered from the virus.
Dec 02, 2021
