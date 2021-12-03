Latest update December 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region 6 man succumbs to COVID-19

Dec 03, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – An unvaccinated 32-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who contracted COVID-19, has died. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported that the man died on Thursday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 998.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 76 new infections, taking the total number confirmed cases to 38,027.
The dashboard also shows that 18 patients were admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 54 persons in institutional isolation, 1,067 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 35,891 persons have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

Dec 03, 2021

Pepsi Hikers still unbeaten Kaieteur News – More wins came the way of the GBTI GCC ladies and the Pepsi Hikers as the ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships continued on Wednesday...
Read More
King and Queen Dominoes set for Sunday

King and Queen Dominoes set for Sunday

Dec 03, 2021

Junior PanAm Games (Squash)

Junior PanAm Games (Squash)

Dec 03, 2021

GFF meets government to discuss first CARICOM edition of FIFA football for schools programme

GFF meets government to discuss first CARICOM...

Dec 03, 2021

Fisherman Masters thank sponsors, hoping to compete overseas

Fisherman Masters thank sponsors, hoping to...

Dec 03, 2021

“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket gear for young and promising...

Dec 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]