Region 6 man succumbs to COVID-19

Kaieteur News – An unvaccinated 32-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who contracted COVID-19, has died. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported that the man died on Thursday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 998.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 76 new infections, taking the total number confirmed cases to 38,027.

The dashboard also shows that 18 patients were admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 54 persons in institutional isolation, 1,067 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 35,891 persons have recovered from the virus.

