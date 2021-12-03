King and Queen Dominoes set for Sunday

Latest update December 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 03, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Twin Towers will be hosting a king and queen dominoes competition on Sunday at Turning Point starting at 15:00hrs.
Entrance fee is $2,000 and over $200,000 in cash and other prizes are to be won. Teams can contact Dhyan Carter on 696-7781 for registration.
Dec 03, 2021Pepsi Hikers still unbeaten Kaieteur News – More wins came the way of the GBTI GCC ladies and the Pepsi Hikers as the ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships continued on Wednesday...
Dec 03, 2021
Dec 03, 2021
Dec 03, 2021
Dec 03, 2021
Dec 02, 2021
Kaieteur News – If you ask my wife to name her role model, I’m telling you that within the split of a second, she... more
Kaieteur News – Race has always been used by the PNC/R for political purposes. It has been deployed, at times, for... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]