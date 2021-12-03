Latest update December 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

King and Queen Dominoes set for Sunday

Dec 03, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Twin Towers will be hosting a king and queen dominoes competition on Sunday at Turning Point starting at 15:00hrs.
Entrance fee is $2,000 and over $200,000 in cash and other prizes are to be won. Teams can contact Dhyan Carter on 696-7781 for registration.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

Dec 03, 2021

Pepsi Hikers still unbeaten Kaieteur News – More wins came the way of the GBTI GCC ladies and the Pepsi Hikers as the ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships continued on Wednesday...
Read More
King and Queen Dominoes set for Sunday

King and Queen Dominoes set for Sunday

Dec 03, 2021

Junior PanAm Games (Squash)

Junior PanAm Games (Squash)

Dec 03, 2021

GFF meets government to discuss first CARICOM edition of FIFA football for schools programme

GFF meets government to discuss first CARICOM...

Dec 03, 2021

Fisherman Masters thank sponsors, hoping to compete overseas

Fisherman Masters thank sponsors, hoping to...

Dec 03, 2021

“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket gear for young and promising...

Dec 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]