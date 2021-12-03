Junior PanAm Games (Squash)

‘Boys gained tremendous experience’ says Coach Wilshire

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Squash trio of Team leader 18-year-old Shomari Wilshire, 17-year-old Samuel Ince-Carvalhal and 15-year-old Micheal Alphonso put in credible performances against older and vastly more experienced players in the inaugural U-23 Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia which ends on Saturday.

Coach Garfield Wilshire, the former Southern Caribbean Squash Champion and Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) member, feels that despite Guyana ending their campaign without gaining a medal, they gained valuable experience from their trip to the Central American Nation.

In the Men’s team Event, host Colombia beat Guyana 2-0 as Wilshire lost 3-0 to 22-year-old Matias Knudsen Martin, JuanTorres Lara beating Guyana’s Ince-Carvalhal 3-0, while

Alphonso did not play after Guyana lost their first two matches to the experienced players from the Central American Country.

On Tuesday Evening, in the consolation match for 5th to 12th against Equador, David Costales beat Shomari Wilshire 5-11, 4-11, 4-11 and Javier Romo beat Michael Alphonso 3-0.

Then against Guatemala, Erick Fonseca beat Michael Alphonso 3-0, Adrian Castello beat Samuel Ince Carvalhal 2-1 and Junior Enriquez beat Shomari Wiltshire 3-1.

According to Coach Wilshire, who doubled as Manager, he saw improvements in the Boy’s play during the tournament.

“They would have gained tremendous experience as the standard of play is extremely high and will stand them in good stead for the tournaments they have to play in the next few weeks. I am extremely satisfied in their level of play and the commitment shown in their matches,” revealed Wilshire.

The experienced Coach said the biggest challenge in Colombia for the boys was adapting to the pace of play as it was a step up for them as it was an Under23 tournament.

“Continuously being involved to higher level competitions like this one is something that needs to be done to replicate our Caribbean performances at the International level,” continued Wilshire.

Wilshire added that the players could not have been better prepared for this tournament.

“The boys will be playing in the Canadian and US Open, as well as the Guyana Junior and Senior National Open tournaments during the coming weeks.

I would like to thank everyone involved in the process to ensure Guyana participated in this tournament. All the executives of the GSA and especially Coach Carl Ince, Deje Dias and all the others players who gave the three players here the necessary match practice. We must all thank physical trainer Yisrael and the Guyana Olympic Association who gave us the necessary funding so we could be as best prepared as we were for this tournament,” continued Wilshire.

Wilshire also thanked the GSA for giving him the opportunity to manage the team.

