Latest update December 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Housing Ministry building $147 million Sheriff St./Mandela roundabout

Dec 03, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing is currently building the roundabout which will connect the Sheriff/Mandela road to the new bypass Road to Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal

The project is being constructed at a tune of $146.7 million by the Junior Sammy Guyana Inc. The project commenced on August 30 this year and is expected to be completed by December 24 2021.According to the Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, the roundabout will facilitate the flow of heavy traffic between Mandela Avenue and the new four-lane highway expansion through South Ruimveldt. This will also ensure minimum disruption to traffic on Mandela and Aubrey Barker Road. The roundabout will also minimise the traffic build up associated with the

Junior Sammy, owner of Junior Sammy Guyana Inc.

traffic light at major intersections, Croal added.Croal stated that he is quite pleased with the progress thus far and though the completion date is set to late December, he is quite sure there will be an early completion.

A drone shot depicting the progress thus far of the roundabout

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

Dec 03, 2021

Pepsi Hikers still unbeaten Kaieteur News – More wins came the way of the GBTI GCC ladies and the Pepsi Hikers as the ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships continued on Wednesday...
Read More
King and Queen Dominoes set for Sunday

King and Queen Dominoes set for Sunday

Dec 03, 2021

Junior PanAm Games (Squash)

Junior PanAm Games (Squash)

Dec 03, 2021

GFF meets government to discuss first CARICOM edition of FIFA football for schools programme

GFF meets government to discuss first CARICOM...

Dec 03, 2021

Fisherman Masters thank sponsors, hoping to compete overseas

Fisherman Masters thank sponsors, hoping to...

Dec 03, 2021

“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket gear for young and promising...

Dec 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]