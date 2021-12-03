Housing Ministry building $147 million Sheriff St./Mandela roundabout

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing is currently building the roundabout which will connect the Sheriff/Mandela road to the new bypass Road to Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

The project is being constructed at a tune of $146.7 million by the Junior Sammy Guyana Inc. The project commenced on August 30 this year and is expected to be completed by December 24 2021.According to the Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, the roundabout will facilitate the flow of heavy traffic between Mandela Avenue and the new four-lane highway expansion through South Ruimveldt. This will also ensure minimum disruption to traffic on Mandela and Aubrey Barker Road. The roundabout will also minimise the traffic build up associated with the

traffic light at major intersections, Croal added.Croal stated that he is quite pleased with the progress thus far and though the completion date is set to late December, he is quite sure there will be an early completion.